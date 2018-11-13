Bride-to-Be Receives ‘Accidental Text’ From Future Mother-In-Law

A bride-to-be from Northern California posted a story on Reddit about receiving an “accidental text” from her future mother-in-law that has gone viral. Reddit user Bamboo2u posted the story on November 6. At the time of writing, the story has been locked by moderators. A disclaimer on the thread now reads, “Hey, I’m locking this post as it has been picked up by clickbait.

Bamboo2u began by writing, “My soon to be MIL is talking s*** about my mom and I’m not sure what to do.” She explained that she was to marry her college sweetheart following 10 years of dating. When it came to dress shopping, Bamboo2u said that she was joined by her mother, mother-in-law, a friend and her fiance’s sister to come along. She writes, “Overall we had a great day and I got the most amazing dress. My mom cried and my fiance’s mom cried, it was special.”

The problems appeared to begin when the question was raised about whether or not Bamboo2u would take her future husband’s name. She wrote, “My mom told everyone she suggested I keep my maiden name for work only, and take my fiance’s name for personal life. I want to keep my personal life private from my work life. And my fiance’s mom agreed with my mom, because that is what she does for work, too.”

Bamboo2u said she received the now infamous text while riding in a car with her fiance. She writes, “The text said that the whole day was a s***show and that my mom advised me to not take my fiance’s name for career reasons. I’m so hurt and pissed that she would go around spreading lies about my mom. She knows that’s not what my mom said.” Bamboo2u goes on to write that her fiance asked his mother to apologize, but she was steadfast and refused.

Bamboo2u continued, “I’m not sure what to do at this point. I saw my future mother-in-law the other day and she refused to look at me or even talk to me. What do I do from here? How do I get her to speak with me about what is going without making the matter even worse?”

The post appeared in the subReddit, “Just No MIL.” MIL stands for Mother in Law. The page describes itself as “A place to get support and advice dealing with mean, nasty, toxic, and/or abusive MILs and moms.” One thoughtful responder to Bamboo2u wrote, “She gave you valuable information about the kind of person she is. Adjust your trust in her accordingly.” While another person wrote, “Your best course of action is just know who she is and what she does and treat her accordingly.”

