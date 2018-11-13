Jamie Floyd, Nick Ayers’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jamie Floyd is the wife of Nick Ayers, who is the current chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence. But Ayers’ name has circulated as a potential successor to John Kelly.

Kelly has been President Donald Trump’s chief of staff since July 31, 2017. He has faced questions several times about whether he was considering quitting the job. On November 13, 2018, NBC News reported that Kelly was possibly on his way out the door due to disagreements with First Lady Melania Trump.

If Kelly leaves, it is not definite that 36-year-old Nick Ayers would be the person to replace him. But if he does, his wife of 13 years would be standing beside him to take the oath of office. She was there when he was sworn in to his current job and often appears in photos alongside Ayers at work. The couple has been married since 2005 and are the parents of triplets.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Jamie Floyd Was Introduced to Nick Ayers By Her Cousin Sonny Perdue, the Former Governor of Georgia

When your triplets turn three, why not surprise them w/Varsity?!? Happy birthday Talton, Charles and Mary Floyd! pic.twitter.com/80mEuK4vuN — Nick Ayers (@nick_ayers) December 12, 2015

Jamie Floyd met Nick Ayers through one of her relatives. The former governor of Georgia, Sonny Perdue, is Floyd’s second cousin.

Ayers began working for Perdue’s campaign when he was just 19. (Both Ayers and Floyd were born in 1982). According to Politico, Ayers managed Perdue’s re-election campaign in 2004.

a year ago today I had just told @BruceRauner he won & patched in RGA Chair @ChrisChristie for congrats. Great night pic.twitter.com/IVOb7miILc — Nick Ayers (@nick_ayers) November 4, 2015

It was during that campaign that Perdue made the introduction. According to an interview in the Washington Post in April 2010, Ayers explained that Perdue asked about his dating life. When he mentioned to the governor that he had a girlfriend from New York, Perdue’s response was, “You’re crazy, you’ve got to date a Southern girl.”

2. Jamie Floyd Married Nick Ayers in 2005

She's given me 11 years of marital bliss and these three children. I love this gal. She's perfect. #happyanniversary pic.twitter.com/1ooQWoNl4E — Nick Ayers (@nick_ayers) May 21, 2016

Floyd and Ayers tied the knot on May 21, 2005. Ayers shared a photo of Floyd with their children to mark their 11th wedding anniversary in 2016. The caption read: She’s given me 11 years of marital bliss and these three children. I love this gal. She’s perfect. #happyanniversary”

Rare date night with this lady. I don’t deserve her. pic.twitter.com/nCrie3gjcG — Nick Ayers (@nick_ayers) August 11, 2018

That devotion has remained constant, if social media is any indication. Ayers tweeted a picture of Jamie in August 2018, writing, “Rare date night with this lady. I don’t deserve her.”

However, Ayers has appeared to overshare when it comes to his marriage. In the interview with the Washington Post referenced above, the reporter asked Ayers whether he had children. He responded that due to his hectic schedule, as the Director of the Republican Governors Association, he and Jamie “didn’t really have sex for the first three years of our marriage.”

3. Jamie & Nick’s Triplets Spent Nearly Two Months in the Hospital Before the Proud Parents Could Take Them Home

#ThrowbackThursday to the first night we finally had all three at home with us after nearly 2 months of NICU! pic.twitter.com/9ahE8B736H — Nick Ayers (@nick_ayers) September 29, 2017

Jamie Floyd Ayers and husband Nick are the parents of three children: Talton, Charles and Mary Floyd. The triplets were born December 12, 2012. Nick frequently shares pictures of the adorable brood on social media.

Perfect day celebrating these three! Cannot believe our 12/12/12 triplets will be 4 on Monday! #luckydad pic.twitter.com/sP2aV84sIV — Nick Ayers (@nick_ayers) December 10, 2016

According to his Twitter posts, the children had to spend nearly two months in the neonatal intensive care unit. Nick shared a photo from the first night that he and Jamie were able to bring the triplets home. Nick was holding two of the babies, who both smiled for the picture. The baby Jamie was holding looked a little less content in the moment, but it still made for a beautiful picture of the young family.

Ayers shared the above photos on Father’s Day in July of 2017, calling himself a “Lucky Dad.” In one of the photos, Mary Floyd appears to be in deep discussion with Vice President Pence as she looks up at him. The vice president looks like he was paying very close attention!

Great to fly down to GA w/my family and the @VP. Thank you @NathanDeal & @GAFirstLady for the warm welcome! Georgia is always so strong for our team and we are grateful! pic.twitter.com/Hk5nG2TSfV — Nick Ayers (@nick_ayers) March 25, 2018

4. Jamie Floyd Ayers Was Also Involved in Politics as a Fundraiser

At @WaffleHouse celebrating the @Perduesenate victory AND we celebrate our 9 yr anniversary in 28 mins. Great night! pic.twitter.com/HvbzRPE1au — Nick Ayers (@nick_ayers) May 21, 2014

Jamie Floyd Ayers became involved on the political scene along with her husband. According to the Marietta Daily Journal, Floyd was working as a political fundraiser in 2011.

The newspaper also identified Floyd as the CEO of a company called the Jamieson Group, Inc. According to a business directory from Dun & Bradstreet, the Jamieson Group was founded in 2008 and had two employees. The company was based in Atlanta, Georgia. Jamie Floyd Ayers was listed as the contact. The industry is labeled as “business services.”

The Group does not appear to still be operational. An online search for the Jamieson Group brings up a consulting company that was founded in 1996 and has nine offices around the world. Floyd’s company does not appear to have an operational website.

5. Jamie Floyd Ayers is a Georgia Native

Happy Father’s Day to all you great Dad’s out there…especially mine who is the best! Not a day goes by that I am not thankful for him, and to this crew, who are my greatest blessing. pic.twitter.com/w5gg7tSqxj — Nick Ayers (@nick_ayers) June 17, 2018

Jamie Floyd grew up in Houston County, Georgia. It is located in the central part of the state, about 100 miles south of Atlanta. An online search shows that Floyd’s parents remained in the area, in the town of Kathleen. Her mother’s maiden name was Talton; one of Floyd and Ayers’ children’s names is Talton.

When they’re not in Washington, D.C., the couple lives in Atlanta. According to an online search of Fulton County, Georgia property records, the Ayers’ home was valued at nearly $2 million in 2018. The house sits on 2.79 acres.