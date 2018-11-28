Peirce Langewisch: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Suspect arrested from #drycreekois identified as Peirce Langewisch DOB 9/27/98. 2nd suspect, still has not been positively identified but is in the hospital recovering from injuries. 3rd suspect also has not been positively identified yet. We will release more info as it is avail pic.twitter.com/LAWxLBIoVI — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) November 27, 2018

Peirce Langewisch is one of the suspects who allegedly fired at policies officers during a dramatic, high-speed chase near Centennial, Colorado in the early hours of Tuesday, November 27. Two other men were thought to be involved in the violent car chase. One of them died in the shoot-out with police, and another is in the hospital after being wounded during the gun battle. Police say the men may have been involved in other crimes, and the investigation is ongoing.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Langewisch & Two Others Were Allegedly Driving a Stolen Car & Fled When Police Tried to Stop Them

Update: 21-year-old Peirce Elliott Langewisch is the suspect who was taken into custody this morning follpwing chase and shooting at I-25 and Dry Creek Rd this morning. pic.twitter.com/iD5eooav69 — April Schildmeyer (@Aschildmeyer) November 27, 2018

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Douglas County deputies noticed that a car was driving recklessly near C-470 and South Broadway. The officers ran the car’s license plates and found that it was stolen, so they tried to pull it over. But instead of stopping, the car sped up and tried to evade the police.

During the chase, the people in the car fired at the deupties. Police fired back. Deputies said later that they didn’t know how many times they had fired at the suspects during the high-speed chase.

2. Police Stopped the Stolen Car With a PIT Manouver — Then There Was Another Shoot-Out

After the dramatic high-speed chase, deputies were able to stop the car by using a PIT maneuver. One deputy rammed the rear end of the suspects’ Jeep Cherokee with an SUV Another deputy then hit the left-rear side of the suspect’s car, which forced the car to spin out of control, ending the dramatic chase. You can see video of the PIT maneuver here.

The car was halted under the I-25, where the suspects started shooting at police again. Deputies returned fire. During the shoot-out, two of the suspects were hit. One was killed at the scene of the shoot-out; the other wounded man was taken to the hospital. Police are working to get an arrest warrant for him.

The third man, Peirce Langewisch, was arrested at the scene of the shoot-out.

3. Langewisch Was Already Wanted on a Warrant for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender

Langewish is 20 years old and is originally from Illinois. He has not been arrested in Colorado before. But Langewisch was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to register as a sex offender, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations.

Deputies say that Langewisch and two other men were driving recklessly in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when police decided to run their license plates. Deputies found that the car was stolen, and they ordered the men to pull over. Instead, the drivers tried to make a getaway and, when police pursued them, they shot at them. Eventually, the officers managed to stop the car, and there was another shoot-out, which left one of the suspects dead and another wounded. Langeswisch was not wounded and has been arrested.

4. Langewisch Has a Swastika on his Neck

Langewish’s mugshot reveals that the suspect has a black swastika on his throat. It’s not clear whether the symbol was drawn or, or whether it’s a tattoo. Langewisch also has a close-cropped hairstyle. He has some other markings on his neck besides the swastika.

Langewisch is a native of Illinois and has not been arrested in Colorado before. But the 20-year-old already had a warrant out for failing to register as a sex offender. In Illinois last year, Langewisch turned himself in to police in Iroquois County, where he was wanted for a parole violation.

5. Langewisch Is Being Held at Douglas County Jail

Peirce Langewisch, 20, was arrested after this morning’s deputy-involved shooting on Dry Creek Rd at I-25 that left one person dead and another wounded. Updated story: https://t.co/7tbBSDvKkB pic.twitter.com/Wozl9MwVjf — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) November 27, 2018

Langewisch is currently being held on an outstanding warrant for failing to register as a sex offender. He is at Douglas County Jail.

District Attorney George Brauchler told the media that he expects “significant” charges to be filed against Langewisch in the coming days. He said he also expects a hefty bail to be imposed.

