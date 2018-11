For Iowa’s 4th District election, Republican Steve King has won the election.

As of 1:00 AM on Wednesday, with 93 percent of the precinct reporting, per The New York Times:

Steve King (R): 50.3% (151,214 votes total)

J.D. Scholten (D): 47.1% (141,715 votes total)

The incredibly tight race was slightly surprising: in the days leading up to the election, RealClearPolitics pitted King to have a slight advantage in a district that was defined as “Lean GOP.”