Gretchen Whitmer, Bill Schuette Election Results

Gretchen Whitmer and Bill Schuette are currently battling it out in a dead lock race for the gubernatorial seat in Michigan.

As of 9:50 PM ET, here are the results of the Michigan governor’s race, with 17 percent of the precincts reporting, per The New York Times:

Gretchen Whitmer (D): 50.5% (658,895 votes total)

Bill Schuette (R): 46.4% (605,222 votes total)

In the days leading up to the election, RealClearPolitics reflected Whitmer with a ten point lead, defining the state as “Lean Democrat”. For now, the race is much closer.