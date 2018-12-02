Wanted by NYPD: Man Proposes, Drops Ring in Times Square Subway Grate [VIDEO]

WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC!

She said Yes – but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them? 💍 call 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTIPS @NYPDMTN pic.twitter.com/tPWg8OE0MQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

This is a grate story with a hoped-for happily ever after. If New York police, and Twitter sleuths, can find this couple.

At the Times Square subway station, the crossroads of the world, a man proposes just before midnight Friday, Nov. 30 while standing on a subway grate. Maybe the entrance to the subway is where they met. And, it is a cold day and every New Yorker knows plenty of warm air rises up from below. But it could be an unfortunate location to be holding something very small because if dropped, well, the item could be lost forever to subterranean New York.

In the video, the man can be seen proposing, the couple appears to embrace when the ring falls. Stunned, they both react when he gets on the street, then she; he even lies down to try to retrieve it from inside the grate. Unsuccessfully.

Enter the New York Police Department Special Operations officers.

Likely having other things to do, NYPD officers nonetheless retrieved the ring and even polished it up.

Here’s a photo of the ring our officers recovered (and cleaned!) Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips if you know the happy couple so we can return it to them! pic.twitter.com/hzFXxuMVJW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

The New York Metropolitan Transit Authority Times Square 42nd St. & 7th Ave. Subway Station is the busiest of the Big Apple’s stations with a ridership of nearly 65 million people a year. Thirteen, give or take depending on how smooth, or rough, things are running, race in and out of the station, one of the most photographed in the world.

The NYPD has a good view of the spot from just across 42nd Street. Previously the Times Square visitors Center built in 1957, it’s been home for the NYPD for decades. Just before Thanksgiving, the newly renovated substation was unveiled, described by the NYPD and New York City Police Foundation as the “centerpiece in the heart of New York City.”