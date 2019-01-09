Fifteen Hour Standoff Ends With Man Dead in Home Near Connecticut Military Base

CT state police trying to coax suspect out of the home here in #Groton. Also just heard a loud blast. pic.twitter.com/ZNAOV0otMk — Kevin Galliford (@KallMeKG) January 9, 2019

Shortly after 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night, a report of a disturbance at a home in Groton, Connecticut, less than a mile or 10-minute walk to the US Naval Submarine Base, an area dominated by US Navy housing, brought a police response. And gunshots.

Now, more than 16 hours later, it appears that the stand-off has ended. Police, with major reinforcements from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the FBI, and state police from Rhode Island and Massachusetts, made their way into the house where the armed suspect has been holed up for nearly 16 hours. Authorities confirmed the man is dead. Police said they would be working with the State Attorney’s office to “determine what in fact caused the death of this individual.”

The drama began to unfold when it was reported and heard on police scanners that a man had threatened to shoot his wife, a shot was heard fired and a bullet exited the house at 8 Orion Ave. The location is part of Navy housing at the Naval Submarine Base New London. The base is situated in Groton.

It was initially reported as a hostage incident. Soon, police departments from around New London County arrived to assist in the area on the Thames River, across from the US. Coast Guard Academy and just upriver from General Dynamics’ Electric Boat submarine plant. The response included an armored car from the CT State Police and a SWAT team, with emergency and fire personnel on standby.

Hours crept by.

Then, at around 10 p.m., a Bearcat armored vehicle was moved into place and a Long Range Acoustic Device or loudspeaker was engaged; it was reported authorities were attempting to make contact with the armed man inside the two-story house.

Numerous reports on social media from neighbors said they heard gunshots. Others thought perhaps because the shots were so loud, it was rather a flashbang and possible breach attempt into the home. It was then confirmed that police detonated a flash-bang grenade inside the house at just around 10:25 p.m.

Can hear loud alarm sound off and on and muffled intercom #Groton @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/vgdVn7F8wW — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 9, 2019

The man is named James. Police can be heard telling him to answer his phone.

Can hear intercom clearer. PD saying “James answer your phone to let us know you’re ok” #groton @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/56uNsMSQFx — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 9, 2019

It was reported by a local social media newsgroup Homebrew TV News, that, “The suspect fired a weapon …bullets were fired from 8 Orion Ave to 10 Orion Ave. Wife left 8 Orion Ave, with the kids and called the Police. The suspect is barricaded on the 2nd floor. PD Attempted contact and could not establish it. PD requested TAC Team.”

Groton Town Police Chief L.J. Fusaro told the New London Day newspaper that the man’s wife said he fired a gun. When police arrived, Fusaro told the paper, “officers helped the woman and two young children escape the home and evacuated some nearby homes for safety reasons.”

Residents in the area were told to shelter in place by the Groton Police Department.

Despite conflicting reports, Heavy has learned the submarine base is not on lock-down because of the police action.

At around 2 a.m., it was reported that police shouted the man had shot at them.

“Shots fired. He shot at us,” an officer said on scene in #Groton just moments ago. — Tara O'Neill (@Tara_ONeill_) January 9, 2019

“Police had launched (what I believe was) tear gas canisters into the residence. They tossed three canisters; one got inside, two missed. Then, the suspect fired at the officers. No one reported hit by the gunfire,” it was reported.

And the hours ticked by as police deployed smoke and tear gas to coax out the suspect, to no avail.

At 7 a.m., with a shelter in place order still underway, residents have not been able to leave their homes. The sub base said military that live in the area are allowed leave until the incident is resolved. And the child care center at the base is closed.

At 10:30a.m. Wednesday, more than 15 hours after the stand-off began, state police deployed a small drone into the house.

Meanwhile, residents in the immediate area are communicating with each other on updates via Facebook and discussing concerns like electricity possibly being shut off, whether sailors must report to sub base, and the like.

The Connecticut State Police issued a brief statement on its Facebook page about the unfolding incident 15 hours after it had begun telling residents that while there’s no danger to the public, they should nonetheless stay inside their homes.

Just after 12 noon, local, state and federal law enforcement moved in to the home after a sighting appeared to show the man as asleep or “incapacitated.” Police were heard to say “medics” were being sent in.

It was reported at around 1 p.m. that the man is “deceased.” His identify has not been made public.

This is a developing story.