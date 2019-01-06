Florida Stripper Arrested & Accused of Plotting Mass Shooting

Brein Basarich, a Florida stripper, is accused of plotting a mass shooting after a series of Tumblr posts she made. Basarich is a dancer at Showgirls Men’s Club in Plant City, Florida, just east of Tampa. Basarich, who goes by Bre Basarich on social media, is a resident of Lakeland, Florida. Online records show that Basarich was arrested without incident on January 2 and was released from Polk County Jail on a $5,000 a day later. Her charge is listed as written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

Basarich Blogged About a ‘Vision’ She Had Involving Shooting Up a Bar or Nightclub

According to republished Tumblr posts, Basarich had been posting on the blog network under the name “Taking-lives.” Their report says that Basarich wrote about a “vision” she had which featured her firing on a crowd with an assault rifle. Basarich allegedly envisioned attacking a group of people in an area that only had one exit. The post read, “I had a vision… of a very public place, only one way in and one way out. Preferably a bar/club on a busy night. 2019 has a lot in store if my plans go according!”

Basarich’s Tumblr account has since been removed. When asked by a user if Basarich’s claims were fantasy, she allegedly replied, “… A lot of us have urges, whether they will admit or not is the question. So yes, I have.” When asked, “Do you have a gun or multiple guns?” Basarich responded, “I am getting an AR soonish! :) pretty excited. It will be my first gun and I plan to get others.” Basarich was then asked, “What do you need an AR for?” The suspect answered, “For shooting.”

ABC Tampa reports that Basarich told detectives she posted about her visions because of her fascination with serial killers, mass murder and true crime.

Basarich Allegedly ‘Fantasized’ About Marrying Racist Killer Dylann Roof

On January 4, a different Tumblr user, Terminated TC, created a post saying that she had reported Basarich’s activities to the police. That user wrote, “Even if you aren’t in their area, you can still report and you can possibly save lives.” Terminated TC said that he had seen various other comments from Basarich in which she spoke about wanting to date and marry Dylann Roof. In July 2015, Roof shot-and-killed nine African-American people inside of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Roof has been sentenced to life without parole for his actions. In one post, Basarich wrote that she was “well aware” of Roof’s actions but added, “I adore him and support him and I have since day one.”

Terminated TC also wrote that he was able to locate Basarich’s Facebook page as she had commented on the live stream for a hearing for accused Parkland high school shooter Nikolas Cruz. Basarich’s Facebook and Tumblr profile photos are the same images. From there Terminated TC, and another Tumblr account, Truecrime-NikCruz, were able to report Basarich’s locations and actions to the Lakeland Police Department.

