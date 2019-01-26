Dakota Theriot Wanted in Connection With Louisiana Mass Killing

Dakota Theriot, 21, is being hunted by police in Louisiana after five people were shot dead across two parishes on January 26. The incidents occurred in the Livingston and Ascension parishes of the state. The parishes are around 70 miles west of New Orleans and 25 miles southwest of Baton Rouge. The killings all took place before 10 a.m., police said.

Speaking to the media, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said, “This is probably one of the worst domestic violence incidents I’ve seen in quite: for a young man to walk into a bedroom and kill his mother and his father and then kill friends in Livingston that he had a connection with.”

Here’s what you need to know:

A Twitter Account Has Been Set Up in an Attempt to Portray Theriot as Being Anti-Donald Trump

As the search for Theriot went on, a Twitter page appeared that attempts to portray Theriot’s shooting as being related to the fact that his parents voted for Donald Trump. In two tweets, Theriot wrote, “I’ll never give myself up. NNo t until the Orange Man steps down from the oval office.” The Twitter account reads in the bio, “Pisses me off that Drumph is my President. people are gonna pay for this.” The first tweet on the page reads, “F*** Trump.” The second message says, “My parents should’ve never voted for Trump.”

Theriot Was Friends With Victim Summer Ernest on Facebook

In Livingston, three people were shot dead. They have been named as Billy Ernest, 43, Tanner Ernest, 17, and Summer Ernest, 20. The trio was found inside of their mobile home in the town of Walker. Police have not released a motive for the shootings and have not revealed Theriot’s connection to the Ernest family. Theriot was Facebook friends with Summer Ernest, Heavy.com can reveal. On his Facebook page, Tanner Ernest says that he was part of the class of 2020 at Denham Springs High School.

The Baton Rouge Advocate has referred to Theriot as Summer Ernest’s boyfriend. A neighbor of her family told the Advocate that two of Summer’s youngest siblings ran to the neighbor’s home to sound the alarm. On his Facebook page, Theriot refers to himself as single.

Theriot’s Parents Had Recently Asked Him to Move Out

In nearby Ascension, two people were shot dead. They are Keith and Elizabeth Theriot who were both 50 years old. Their son, Dakota, is being sought in relation to the killings. WBRZ reports that Elizbath was Theriot’s step mother. Authorities said that the couple was found dead in the bedroom of their mobile home in the town of Gonzalez. When emergency responders got to the couple, they were able to identify Dakota as the suspect with their final breath.

Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre said that Theriot’s parents had recently asked him to move out of their family home. The Theriot’s home is located around 25 miles south of the Ernest’s home. Sheriff Webre said that there had been “some disagreements between Theriot and his parents. A neighbor of the Theriot family told the Advocate, “There’s been a lot of yelling matches,” recently coming from their home at night.

Theriot May Be Headed to Mississippi

Authorities have said that he is considered armed-and-dangerous and is likely driving a 2004 silver Dodge pickup, which he is alleged to have stolen from the Ernest family. The car’s license plate is C583809. WAFB reports that Theriot is facing charges of first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and home invasion.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard told the media that investigators do not think that Theriot is still in the Livingston Parish-area. CBS Baton Rouge reports that Theriot may be headed to Mississippi. Authorities do not believe there are other targets in the shooting.

According to his Facebook page, Theriot is from New Orleans and currently lives in Gonzalez.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side