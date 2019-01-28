Gillian Turner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sunday night, Pres. Donald Trump tweeted out an uncommon criticism of Fox News. And in particular John Roberts and correspondent Gillian H. Turner. In the tweet, however, the POTUS tagged the wrong Turner. In his initial tweet, deleted, corrected and re-tweeted around 10 minutes later, Trump tagged a woman who lives in Weed, California. It’s not clear if her account was private before, but minutes after Trump’s mistake, this Turner had her account set to private.

Trump tags some poor random person in California I’m an attack on the media when meaning to tag Fox’s @GillianHTurner Fortunately, the other Jillian had the wisdom to lock down her account. pic.twitter.com/mHt6Bo3ByK — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) January 28, 2019

And then the other Jillian unlocked her account.

SO THAT HAPPENED https://t.co/bmpCk6OyJa — Jillian Turner 🌻 (@JillianTurner) January 28, 2019

So, back to Gillian H. Tuner who was, Twitter mistake notwithstanding, on the receiving end of Trump criticism, a “rare” occurrence for Fox News, many have noted on Twitter and elsewhere.

Turner, a full-time news correspondent, now Washington correspondent, for Fox News since 2014, worked at the White House National Security Council for both the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Born in Cape Town, South Africa, Turner Holds Duel US-South Africa Citizenship. She Graduated Cum Laude from Columbia University

Turner was born in Cape Town, South Africa in 1982. She moved to New York City and there attended and graduated with a B.A. in Political Science, cum laude from Columbia University, according to her LinkedIn. While there was named a Sharp Fellow.

Good morning from South Africa,the 2nd most beautiful nation on earth! Just arrived to celebrate Grandpa Jim's 100th! pic.twitter.com/xuidzz82ZC — Gillian Turner (@GillianHTurner) November 12, 2016

Turner earned a Masters of Social Science in African security studies from the University of Cape Town, South Africa, her bio reads.

2. Turner Worked in the George W. Bush & Barack Obama Administrations’ National Security Councils

According to her LinkedIn, during the Bush administration, beginning in 2006, she served as a Research Assistant in the Office of the National Security Adviser. Just 24, Turner was among the youngest ever recipients of the National Security Council Outstanding Service Award. Eventually, she was promoted as Acting Director for Legislative Affairs. She worked on the Obama Administration transition and remained with the Obama White House. Her job was to coordinate between the Obama White House and Congress on national security and foreign policy matters.

Turner is well-versed on international relations and national security and as a Fox News contributor, has opined on matters from the Trump Administration’s North Korea policy to her opinion that Hillary Clinton would have made a “good antiterrorism” president.

Turner traveled while working in the Bush administration to some 10 nations in Europe and the Middle East on foreign policy-related visits.

3. Turner Has Expertise in Global Affairs Particularly Those of Africa & the Middle East & Worked for the State Department

Turner worked with former National Security Adviser Jim Jones as an associate with global strategy firm Jones Group International. Her focus was on Africa and the Middle East.

She also worked at the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, in the House of Representatives as an aide for the office of the Minority Leader and with the firm Albright Group, LLC.

4. She Joined Fox News in 2014

Turner, 36, started with Fox News as a contributor in 2014. She has appeared on Fox News Sunday, America’s Newsroom, Outnumbered, MediaBuzz, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox & Friends and The Five, according to her Fox bio.

She has courted some minor controversy with her views, but given her breadth of experience in matters of foreign policy and national security, and while supportive of Pres. Trump, has also been candid about speaking on national security policy she finds fault with. That said, for example, she praised Trump’s U.N. speech.

5. Turner Has Shared a Few Photos of Her Fiance But Has Not Named Him. She’s a Dog Lover & Shares Shots of Her Pups on Her Social

Been in #SouthAfrica for a week now, but feels like I haven't seen these faces in years #SeparationAnxiety pic.twitter.com/VNEcltgdPU — Gillian Turner (@GillianHTurner) November 20, 2016

She calls herself a “dog mama,” and she does share plentiful images her pups.

My dogs just got home from the doggy dentist. High as kites. pic.twitter.com/ZOvLa3JJEg — Gillian Turner (@GillianHTurner) November 8, 2017

She’s also shared photos of her fiance, though she has not named him save to offer a few clues:

“This guy 👌🥂💕 The best thing I ever got from #SouthAfrica.”