Kevin Douglas Limbaugh: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kevin Douglas Limbaugh has been named as the gunman accused of shooting and killing Officer Natalie Corona in Davis, California. Local newspaper the Davis Enterprise first published his name citing a law enforcement source.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office has since verified his identity. The 48-year-old suspected shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff with police after Corona was killed on January 10.

Officer Corona was shot at least once in the neck while investigating a triple-car crash on Thursday. Police have said she was ambushed and likely never saw the shooter before she was hit. An official motive for the attack has not been released, but police did find a potential clue.

NBC affiliate KCRA-TV obtained a letter that Limbaugh left behind for police to find. It reads:

“The Davis Police department has been hitting me with ultra sonic waves meant to keep dogs from barking. I notified the press, internal affairs, and even the FBI about it. I am highly sensitive to its affect on my inner ear. I did my best to appease them, but they have continued for years and I can’t live this way anymore. Citizen Kevin Limbaugh.”

Little information about Limbaugh has been revealed so far, and this story will be updated as more details are made available.

1. Officer Corona Was Responding to a Car Accident Near the UC Davis Campus When the Gunman Arrived on a Bicycle & Started Shooting

Officer Natalie Corona was just 22. She earned her badge in August of 2018 and had just recently completed her field training as an active-duty police officer.

She responded to the crash, which involved three vehicles, near 5th and D streets around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, January 10. Corona was by herself and it appeared to be a fairly routine call. Firefighters also arrived on the scene.

Police said that soon after Corona got to the scene, the gunman, identified as Kevin Douglas Limbaugh, rode up on a bicycle. Corona, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was standing in the street between two of the cars. Limbaugh is accused of shooting her at least once in the neck. Police said Corona likely never even saw the gunman.

She fell to the ground, but police said Limbaugh continued to shoot at her. Investigators have not yet confirmed exactly how many times Corona was struck.

Police said Limbaugh reloaded at least twice. He struck the fire truck, a passing bus, a pedestrian’s backpack and a nearby house. He also took aim at a firefighter; luckily, the bullet only struck the firefighter’s boot. No one was injured.

Corona was rushed to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, where she passed away from her injuries.

2. Limbaugh Was Charged With Assault in 2018 in an Incident Involving a Co-Worker at a Casino, According to Court Records

Kevin Douglas Limbaugh has a criminal record that includes assault, according to court records in Yolo County, California, which is part of the greater Sacramento area. He was arrested September 20, 2018, and charged with battery with serious bodily injury.

According to court records, Limbaugh was accused of assaulting a co-worker at the Cache Creek Casino Resort in Brooks. He reportedly punched another man in the face. The Sacramento Bee newspaper reported that the victim required medical treatment.

Court records show that Limbaugh agreed to plead no contest in exchange for the charge being dropped to a misdemeanor. He served eight days in jail and was put on probation.

Limbaugh does not appear to have any other arrests in California. He was arrested twice in Florida while living there in the 1990s, both on misdemeanor traffic-related incidents that did not result in convictions, according to court records obtained by Heavy. Limbaugh previously lived in Fort Myers, Florida; Santa Fe and Farmington, New Mexico, Riverside, California; and Mount Pleasant and Kalkaska, Michigan, public records show.

3. Limbaugh Was Ordered to Surrender an Assault Rifle to Davis Police After the 2018 Conviction

Police said the gunman who killed Natalie Corona, identified as Kevin Douglas Limbaugh, had two semiautomatic pistols. Court records from Yolo County show that Limbaugh was ordered to surrender a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle to Davis Police following his no contest plea in the assault case. He submitted the weapon to them on November 9, 2018.

Interestingly, the documents show that Limbaugh did not have any firearms registered legally to his name. The document specifically states, “There are no firearms registered to the defendant.” It’s unclear how he obtained the two weapons reportedly used in the deadly shooting.

It does not appear that Limbaugh knew Officer Corona.

Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel commented during a news conference on January 11 that they had spoken to Limbaugh in 2018, in an incidence separate from the assault. Limbaugh reportedly claimed to have been a victim of a crime; police did not provide additional details beyond that.

4. The Suspected Gunman Ran Around the Block Before Heading Back to His Home, Which Was Near the Scene of the Shooting, Police Say

The shooting of Officer Natalie Corona prompted a massive search for the suspected gunman. Students at UC Davis were told to stay inside as the manhunt got underway.

During a news conference on January 11, police said it appears the gunman simply ran around the block after fleeing the scene. Davis Police Chief Pytel said the gunman went home and spoke with his roommate, who was reportedly unaware of what had just happened. Pytel said the gunman actually stood in the front yard of the house, watching responders arrive at the scene.

Police said Limbaugh had left behind a backpack at the scene. A witness noticed it and alerted police. Officers used information they found inside the bag to identify and locate him.

5. Police Surrounded the House & Limbaugh Came Out Twice, Wearing a Bulletproof Vest, But Did Not Surrender; Officers Later Heard a Gunshot Inside the House & Said Limbaugh Had Shot Himself in the Head

Once police tracked Limbaugh to his home, an hours-long standoff commenced. At some point, the roommate was evacuated from the house.

Officers ordered the gunman repeatedly to surrender. Limbaugh briefly came outside and officers observed that he was wearing a bulletproof vest. He apparently shouted something at officers before going back inside, but it’s unclear what was said.

He came outside a second time, but this he was holding a weapon. However, he did not fire it. He simply went back inside again.

Officers later heard a gunshot come from the house. They made entry by using a robot that was equipped with a camera. Police realized the suspect was dead. They say he shot himself in the head.

Officer Natalie Corona was the daughter of a police officer and had always wanted to follow in his footsteps. She has been described as a very friendly, enthusiastic, happy person. You can read more about her by clicking on the link below.

