Reports: Stacey Abrams Tapped by Schmuer to Give SOTU Dem Rebuttal

Back in December, there were tweets calling for Stacey Abrams to deliver the Democratic response to the State of the Union address. Now, MSNBC host Chris Hayes and others are saying Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called Abrams weeks ago and to discuss delivering the Dems rebuttal.
“A reliable source tells me that Chuck Schumer called STACEY ABRAMS three weeks ago to ask her to deliver the Democratic response to the State of the Union.”
“Chuck Schumer handing over the Dem SOTU response to Stacey Abrams is probably the best career decision he’s ever made.”
Schumer Met With Abrams Earlier This Month
Schumer and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chairwoman Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) met with Abrams a few weeks ago, part of a “full-court press” to see Abrams in the Georgia 2020 Senate race, Politico reported.
But Abrams has not conceded the race for Georgia governor. An ongoing investigation into the reported dubious election is ongoing.
The SOTU Was Slated for Today, Jan. 29, But Was Postponed Over the Shutdown & Trump’s Border Wall. New Date is Feb 5
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disinvite the president as a result of the recently ended 35-day partial government shutdown ordered by Trump as after his border wall funding demands were not met.
In a letter to Trump, Pelosi wrote in part, “Sadly, given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after the government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on January 29th.”
On Jan. 25, Trump ended the shutdown.
Three days later, sent Trump another letter. And invite.