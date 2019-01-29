Reports: Stacey Abrams Tapped by Schmuer to Give SOTU Dem Rebuttal

Back in December, there were tweets calling for Stacey Abrams to deliver the Democratic response to the State of the Union address. Now, MSNBC host Chris Hayes and others are saying Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called Abrams weeks ago and to discuss delivering the Dems rebuttal.

🚨NEWS🚨 A reliable source tells me that Chuck Schumer called STACEY ABRAMS three weeks ago to ask her to deliver the Democratic response to the State of the Union. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 29, 2019

Chuck Schumer handing over the Dem SOTU response to Stacey Abrams is probably the best career decision he's ever made. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 29, 2019

Schumer Met With Abrams Earlier This Month

Georgia's Failed Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams Meets with Chuck Schumer as 2020 Senate Speculation Mounts https://t.co/N3kHQGfYjG via @TheOhioStar — ❌OHIO Women for Liberty❌ (@WomenOhio) January 14, 2019

Schumer and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chairwoman Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) met with Abrams a few weeks ago, part of a “full-court press” to see Abrams in the Georgia 2020 Senate race, Politico reported.

Can confirm that Stacey Abrams had separate meetings yesterday with both Chuck Schumer and DSCC chair Catherine Cortez Masto to discuss a possible U.S. Senate run in 2020 (GOP Sen. David Perdue up for reelection this cycle) — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) January 11, 2019

But Abrams has not conceded the race for Georgia governor. An ongoing investigation into the reported dubious election is ongoing.

The SOTU Was Slated for Today, Jan. 29, But Was Postponed Over the Shutdown & Trump’s Border Wall. New Date is Feb 5

Tonight, we are sending legislation to the President’s desk that will re-open our government for America’s families & small businesses, as well as ensure federal workers finally receive the pay they deserve. #EndTheShutdown pic.twitter.com/nkVLTF3jF5 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 26, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disinvite the president as a result of the recently ended 35-day partial government shutdown ordered by Trump as after his border wall funding demands were not met.

In a letter to Trump, Pelosi wrote in part, “Sadly, given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after the government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on January 29th.”

On Jan. 25, Trump ended the shutdown.

The House just passed legislation to re-open government and end the #TrumpShutdown. Watch as we prepare the legislation to be sent to President Trump. #EndTheShutdown https://t.co/vR9T3QyEcY — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 26, 2019

Three days later, sent Trump another letter. And invite.