Tara Condell: Nutritionist Posted Suicide Note Online

Tara Condell, a renowned nutritionist, tragically took her own life on January 30 after posting her suicide note on her website. Condell was found dead inside of her apartment on West 10th Street in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood, reports the New York Post. Condell was 27 years old.

The Post report says that Condell was found with a piece of cloth tied around her neck inside of her bedroom around 4:30 p.m. NYPD officers went to her home when Condell did not show up for work at Top Balance Nutrition. In addition to the note posted online, another note was left in the living room of her apartment.

Condell’s suicide note was titled, “I Hate The Word “Bye”, But See You Later Maybe?” Condell says in the note that she has written the note several times in her head “for over a decade, and this one finally feels right.” Condell describes her life as being great “on paper.” She talked about New York, saying it was the second greatest city because “San Francisco, You’ll Always Have My Heart.” According to her Facebook page, Condell is a native of the Bay Area.

Condell wrote about the various different types of food she will miss, as well as the New York Times crossword puzzle, “unexpected hugs” and the Al Green song “Simply Beautiful.” Not to mention, “When songs feel like they’re speaking to your soul. Jeopardy. Saying I love you. Late night junk food binges. Shooting the shit. And especially the no-destination-in-sight long walks.” Condell said that she does not want a funeral no any tributes but asked that her family and friends had one “really really great meal” in her honor. The note ends with the words, “I’m coming home, Dad. Make some room up on that cloud and turn the Motown up. I’m really sorry mama.”

Condell said on her LinkedIn page that she had a bachelor’s degree in dietetics from San Francisco State University and attained a master’s in clinical nutrition from New York University in 2016. Condell’s Instagram posts followed her travels around the world. On January 3, Condell posted a photo showing her eating in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. The previous photo, from November 2018, showed Condell in Peru.

On her bio at Top Balance Nutrition’s website, Condell listed “food, helping people and science” as her favorite things in life. In a statement to the New York Post, Maria Bella of Top Balance Nutrition, said, “Tara was a talented dietitian loved by all of her patients and coworkers. But beyond that, she was a true friend who always extended her kindness to those around her.” Condell’s profile also says that she was of mixed race and spoke Chinese fluently.

