How to Watch President Trump’s Prime Time Address on TV

President Donald Trump will be delivering a prime time address to the nation on Tuesday, January 8, at 9 p.m. Eastern. Trump will be speaking about the government shutdown, which is in its 17th day. He will also be talking about the southern border.

The speech will be aired on TV and online starting at 9 p.m. and is expected to last at least 20 minutes. The networks will also air a response from the Democrats, which will be given by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The partial government shutdown is now the second longest in U.S. history. Trump will deliver his first address from the Oval Office as he tries to win support for funding to build a wall on the southern border. Trump and has allies have floated the idea that he could use a national emergency to pay for the wall if Congress does not give him the $5 billion he is demanding.

Democrats have called the wall “immoral” and plan to call on Trump to end the government shutdown and allow Congress to pass funding so employees can be paid and the government can function again, while the debate on border security continues.

While Trump has said people want a wall, polls show that isn’t true. A majority of Americans oppose the wall and also want the shutdown to end.

Trump tweeted, “I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern.”

Trump is scheduled to head to the border on Thursday to continue his pitch for the wall and increased security there. Details of that trip have not yet been revealed.

Here’s how you can watch President Trump’s prime time address online and on TV:

All 4 Major TV Networks Will Air the Address Along With the Cable Networks

Trump’s address will be airing on all four major TV networks: CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox. The speech will also air on the top cable news networks, including CNN, MSNBC and Fox News.

ABC will cover the speech from 9 p.m. until at least 9:20 p.m. EasternClick here to access the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

NBC will cover the speech from 9 p.m. until at least 9:20 p.m Eastern. Click here to access the NBC channel finder and location your local station.

CBS will cover the speech from 9 p.m. until at least 9:20 p.m Eastern. Click here to access the CBS channel finder and location your local station.

Fox will cover the speech from 9 p.m. until at least 9:20 p.m Click here to access the Fox channel finder and location your local station.

The Address Will Be Streamed Live on the White House YouTube Channel

You can also watch a live stream of Trump’s address on the White House YouTube channel. The stream is expected to start shortly before Trump begins to speak. You can watch the live stream below:

READ NEXT: Lawyer Threw His Wife’s Dogs Off a Balcony, Killing One, Cops Say