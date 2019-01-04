William Brian Stillwell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

William Brian Stillwell is accused of shooting his wife and and her parents after allegedly catching her cheating on him with his best friend – a horrific confrontation witnessed by the couple’s 5-year-old twins.

The mass shooting occurred on New Year’s Day 2019 in Melbourne, Florida, although Stillwell is from Satellite Beach. According to WFTV, Stillwell’s wife had recently moved in with her parents because of trouble in the marriage. The victims are Robert and Naima Snelgrove and Mona Stillwell.

You can listen to the extremely disturbing 911 audio later in this article, but be aware that it’s very troubling as it involves a lot of screaming and you can hear the gunshots and children in the background.

1. The Couple’s 5-Year-Old Twins Were Home & One Can Be Heard on Disturbing 911 Audio

Horrifically, the couple’s 5-year-old twins were present in the home when it all unfolded. The twins are a boy and a girl, and they were not physically harmed.

According to WFTV.com, they ran to a neighbor’s house for help, and 911 audio captures the twins in the background. The arrest affidavit also documents that the children were those heard in the audio.

“No, daddy. No. I don’t want anyone to die,” one of the twins can be heard saying to their father as he accused his wife of cheating on him. “I don’t want anybody to die.”

“Please don’t shoot …” a child is also heard on the audio, according to Florida Today. You can hear Stillwell tell the children he loved them in the 911 audio. “Don’t shoot mommy,” a child implores at one point.

“Come help me please!” a woman screams.

Florida Today reported that Stillwell is accused of shooting Robert Snelgrove outside the home after he asked him to leave, Naima Snelgrove as she exited the home to see what was going on, and his wife as she spoke on the phone with police.

2. An Affidavit Accuses Stillwell of Unleashing Expletives as He Stormed Over to the In Laws’ House With a Gun

The Melbourne Police Department confirmed that there were three victims, writing, “On 1/01/19, The Melbourne Police Department received calls of a disturbance at 3243 Woodsmill Drive.Officers arrived and located three victims. They received medical attention and were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and are currently listed in stable condition. The suspect surrendered to officers and was turned over to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Stillwell is accused of showing up armed with a black Sig P226 9mm semi-automatic pistol. It was an “unannounced, unplanned visit.” The first victim asked the defendant to leave, but he “entered the fenced in backyard without permission,” the affidavit alleges.

Stillwell is accused of saying, “f*ck you, you son-of-a-b*tch” and “immediately fired,” the affidavit says. The victim, his father-in-law, ran to a neighbor’s house for safety. At that time, the second victim, the mother-in-law, “exited the residence and was shot two times by the defendant” in the yard. She was struck in the left elbow and abdomen, says the affidavit.

Stillwell is accused of unleashing a string of expletives, stating, “f*cking b*tches and wh*res, take that.”

Inside, he encountered his estranged wife calling 911. At one point the defendant said he should be shot in the head. He stated “f*ck you, f*cking wh*re” before firing, the affidavit contends.

In another release, police provided additional albeit more generic details: “The Melbourne Police Department received calls of a disturbance at 3243 Woodsmill Drive. Further information received indicated someone involved was shooting a firearm. Updates indicated there were victims. Officers arrived and located three victims. They received medical attention and were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. As of now there are no fatalities. A perimeter was established on the home and the suspect surrendered to officers. The involved parties appear to share domestic relations and have all been accounted for. At this time there is no danger to the general public. Melbourne Police Department is actively investigating and will provide updates as soon as we are able.”

3. Stillwell Grew Enraged After Finding a Sex Tape of His Wife, Reports Allege

The motive for the husband’s wrath? He allegedly thought his wife was having an affair with his best friend.

“The defendant made numerous spontaneous utterances that he f*cked up…and he saw her cheating on him having sex with his best friend on a recorded video,” the arrest affidavit says.

At one point in the horrific set of circumstances, a neighbor also called 911. You can listen to that audio here:

The weapon involved was a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. The identity of the friend and more details of the video were not released.

4. The Family Dogs Ran Out of the House & Stillwell Is Facing Multiple Charges

Police added that the suspect was arrested and named him as: “Stillwell, William Brian W/M 6/17/1979.” They listed the charges as:

Attempted Felony Murder (x3)

Armed Burglary

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Child Abuse (X2)

At first, the family’s three dogs were missing but police were still looking for the third. Police later added that the third dog was also located, writing, “The tan and black Pug named Henry has been found and is with family. We thank you for your ongoing concern and information. The Melbourne Police Department is investigating this incident.”

5. Stillwell & His Wife Had Been Separated Since December 2018

The breakdown in the marriage occurred a few days before the shootings, right after the Christmas holiday.

Stillwell and his wife had been separated since December 28, 2018 “due to the defendant’s work related stressors and other domestic related issues,” the arrest affidavit states.

Luckily, the three people shot were not critically injured. According to SpaceCoastDaily, Robert Snelgrove was “shot in the groin,” and Naima Snelgrove “was shot twice in the abdomen and elbow.”

Mona Stillwell was shot in the knee as she told dispatchers her father was shot, the site reported.