Women’s March Los Angeles 2019: Route, Time, Map, & Schedule for Today

Los Angeles is hosting its own Women’s March today, January 19. Last year, hundreds of thousands of people participated in the Women’s Marches around the country, so we can expect big crowds today too. You’ll definitely want to arrive early to beat the crowds, considering how many showed up last year. The Women’s March in Los Angeles starts today — Saturday, January 19 — at 8:30 a.m. Pacific and lasts to 2 p.m. The event will kick off with a rally at 8:30 a.m. at Pershing Square Park in Downtown LA (5th & Hill). The march will then begin at 10 a.m. and will end at City Hall.

Here’s the exact schedule:

8:30 a.m. – Tongva Nation Blessing

9 a.m. – Pershing Square Program

10 a.m. – March to City Hall

11 a.m.-2 p.m. – City Hall Program

Women’s March LA has provided the following schedule and route map for the event:

The speakers and special guests for today’s event include Gloria Allred, Wendy Carrillo, Nalleli Cobo, Nourbese Flint, Patti Giggans, Marjorie Gilberg, Katie Hill, Lindsey Horvath, Laura Jimenez, Raja Kumari, Abbe Land, Nury Martinez, MILCK, Susan Minato, Zoe Nicholson, Margaret Prescod, Michae Pulido, Marwa Rifahie, Monica Rodriguez, Hilda Solis, Aura Vasquez, Kristen Visbal, Hector Villagra, and Kait Ziegler.

Getting to the event might take some extra time, so leave early. Tickets are not required for this event. You can use the LA Metro to get to the event, but the Women’s March webpage asks you to be aware that trains may be delayed. You’ll want to leave early just in case this happens while you’re traveling to the event. To find your Metro route, visit: https://www.metro.net/. To learn about all the transportation options, see the webpage here. Your options include the LA Metro (the easiest method), the Metro Light Rail, the Metrolink Regional Rail, and charter buses. You can also use the promo code LAWOMENSMARCH19 if you use Lyft to get $5 off your first ride. The Women’s March doesn’t recommend driving downtown because of street closures, but there are many parking lots close to Pershing Square if you drive. The map below shows parking lots near Pershing Square.

Wear comfortable clothes when you come, including walking shoes (you’ll be walking a lot!) You can also make and bring your own signs. However, follow Los Angeles Municipal Code, which includes not having “any length of lumber, wood, or wood lath unless it is one-fourth inch or less in thickness and two inches or less in width, or if not rectangular, not more than three-quarters inch in its thickest dimension.”