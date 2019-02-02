Snow Bear’s Belly Button Was Made With Lobbed Snowballs

Snow bear’s belly button was created with lobbed snowballs, the creator Valerie Duhamel said in an interview. As images of the bear, which was outlined in snow on Montreal’s Lachine Canal, went viral, everybody wondered the same thing. How did the geniuses behind the bear give it a belly button without leaving any tracks behind?

Duhamel finally put the world out of its collective misery in a February 1 interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. She said, “It was five snowballs thrown in the same place. And I never would have thought my bear would be all over the media.” The snow bear has been estimated at being around 12 feet wide. Meaning Duhamel would have thrown the five snowballs from six feet away, her aim had to be spot on. At the time the bear was created, the temperature is estimated to have been around 20 below.

What a wonderful snow tag! For safety reasons, it is forbidden to venture on the #LachineCanal during winter, but if artists want to take on a snow tag challenge, #LaMauricieNationalPark proposes to draw pieces of art on frozen lakes! https://t.co/xgAhkn5tg9 — Lachine Canal (@LachineCanal) January 31, 2019

The bear first appeared on the night of January 29, in the Montreal neighborhood Saint-Henri. Wind sadly destroyed the bear within a day of its creation. CBC reports that it is illegal for people to walk on the canal when it is frozen over for obvious safety concerns. It is however legal to walk on the ice at nearby La Mauricie National Parl.

CBC’s Kate McKenna had asked viewers to help solve the mystery of the belly button. McKenna’s colleague, Louise Martin, was one of the first to guess that it was created using snowballs.

Then again, skewed it sideways after looking it later, it could be a bird. Owe print? If the snow was light and fluffy enough their wings might sink in more. pic.twitter.com/8P8HxHAlfL — Salgood Sam (@salgood) January 31, 2019

Other guesses some kind of Olympic style leap, a hockey stick or perhaps even a bird who landed awkwardly in the space, making it all a coincedence. The temperature ruled out the use of drones as drone batteries to not last very long in below freezing weather.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side