Kyra & Jayda Davis, 21 Savage’s Sisters: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

In a federal immigration detention center in Atlanta, rapper 21 Savage, born Shéyaa bin Abraham to Heather Carmilla Joseph in England in 1992, has told his family not to talk to anyone about him, as was reported. His twin sisters Jayda and Kyra Davis, are worried about their brother being deported. His legal name appears in numerous reports to include his mother’s surname; Abraham-Joseph.

21 Savage was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Atlanta on Super Bowl Sunday. He came to the U.S. with his mother, Heather Joseph, when he was 12. And they never left. ICE said he overstayed a Visa and would face deportation proceedings. His claim is that he was not hiding. He was brought to the States as a child, and now has his own children, born in the U.S.

The Huffington Post reported that Abraham-Joseph applied for a “U” visa in 2017, a class of visa for “set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity,” according to immigration.

The MC’s back-story is he was raised in Atlanta, was poor, ran the streets, joined a gang, and was expelled from school. Abraham-Joseph has a criminal record. And, he’s a gun aficionado, though he’d started an anti-gun movement, though it’s been argued that has not changed his MO to pose with guns.

Nominated for two Grammy Awards including the record of the year for “Rockstar” he may be in detention still when the music awards show airs Sunday, Feb. 10. 21 Savage debuted his album Issa in 2017. He founded ‘Guns Down, Paintballs Up’ aimed at reducing gun violence.

His family includes mother Heather, father Kevin Emmons, reportedly also six or more other siblings and his sisters, Jayda and Kyra.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. 21 Savage Was Born in Newham, London in 1992 to Parents Heather Carmilla Joseph & Kevin Emmons. His Sisters Kyra & Jayda Live in London

The $8 million-dollar rapper has what ICE says is a “false persona.” Claiming Atlanta, but he and both of his parents are British. He was born in London. He arrived in the US legally in 2005, when he was 12, with his mother. His visa ran out in 2006.

In a photograph of he and his mother at the BET Awards in 2017, he said, “True definition of rags to riches. I remember when you used to stir fry ramen noodles and mix em with chopped up hot dogs now we eating at Ruth Chris and wearing designer outfits on red carpets.”

His father, Kevin Emmons, who was born in Lambeth, London, still lives in England.

As do his daughters, Kyra and Jayda.

2. Kyra & Jayda Are Dancers & Choreographers

Kyra and Jayda are talented dancers and choreographers. They have a YouTube channel ‘The Davis Twins’ where they feature their dancing as well as two Instagram accounts with DModern2 where they showcase their choreography.

3. The Sisters Have a YouTube Channel, BlasianReaction, With Around 850 Subscribers

In this ‘Get Ready With Us!’ video, Jayda and Kyra do their makeup on camera in a small dorm-like room. In it, they sing. And they can sing.

Other videos are done with a friend named Trang and their ‘reaction’ videos are well-viewed.

The three watch movie trailers, for example, and record their reactions. It’s a thing.

4. Jayda in Particular Has Been Vocal Following Her Brother’s Arrest

Christmas was great 🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/RJk1rTPwFN — Claire Voyance 🔮 (@Jayda_Davis) December 26, 2018

Jayda said she did not want to see her brother deported.

“But Shaayaa moved to America when he was mad young, so he basically is American, he grew up there.”

But Shaayaa moved to America when he was mad young, so he basically is American, he grew up there — Claire Voyance 🔮 (@Jayda_Davis) February 3, 2019

“I’m bare confused as to how they’re trying to deport him though… He’s been comfortable this whole time, even when he was gangbanging and shit. This smells fishy.”

And she re-tweeted a theory about why he was arrested.

I’m confused how he’s gotten arrested and most likely travelled abroad for shows using his gov’t name and ICE didnt have anything to say until he started calling them out in songs AND helping the black community. Questionable AF. https://t.co/0URIXf6xIc — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) February 3, 2019

By Monday, she was not well, she said.

I haven't eaten all day. I feel too sick to even do that — Claire Voyance 🔮 (@Jayda_Davis) February 4, 2019

“I haven’t eaten all day. I feel too sick to even do that.”

“Think I’m getting ill.”

“I’ve barely eaten a thing today, my anxiety has been on 100 and it’s messing with my appetite.”

“I actually can’t wait to sleep when I get home, I’m exhausted.”

She posted and then deleted a tweet about removing images of her bother from her social media.

5. On Their Respective Twitter Accounts, There’s no Sign of 21 Savage Going Back Years

Here's me looking kinda cute pic.twitter.com/HswTckDLd9 — like ocean waves ~ (@akkindaddy) December 25, 2018

Kyra’s Twitter is fairly active and the only post that is related to her brother being held by US immigration officials is her reaction to a photo of her in the Daily Mail.

When I saw my face in the da**y ma*l pic.twitter.com/e6aUEa8Cgv — like ocean waves ~ (@akkindaddy) February 4, 2019

Scrolling through several years worth of posts, there is not a whisper of her $8 million-dollar brother.