Maegan Adkins-Barras: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mother of three children, with her husband in a coma, Maegan Adkins-Barras is spending the night in a Louisiana jail, and possibly longer, for posting a video on Facebook.

Not just any video but a recording of a fight at her son’s school between two male students.

In the video one knocks the other down, twice, the second time, the teen’s head strikes a concrete bench. He’s fine but he and the other student were arrested.

But so too was Adkins-Barras, 32, charged by the Lafayette Police with a rarely used law.

The video, which is disturbing but not nearly as graphic and objectionable as many shared on platforms every day, has been scrubbed and myriad media stations have refused to show it. It’s difficult to locate a stand-alone copy, though students have probably shared it on Snapchat. Still, KLFY is one of the few that has aired it. You can see it here.

Should Adkins-Barras end up being prosecuted and convicted, however unlikely some say, will anyone who shares a questionable video on their social media suffer the same fate?

Scott Police Chad Leger told local media the boy in the fight video who struck his head is fine. The fight between two students began Tuesday morning at Acadiana High School. Kids pulled out their cameras phones. One sent it to his mom who posted it to Facebook as apparent commentary to note what’s going on in the school. The boys were both arrested and charged, one with second-degree battery and the one that was knocked down and hit his head on a concrete bench was charged with disturbing the peace.

And the Lafayette Parish School System will set its own discipline per schools policy. What that is now is not clear.

But the boys were not the only ones who were arrested. Police decided to charge Adkins-Barras with unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity. That statute requires the person doing the posting to be involved in the criminal activity, which Adkins Barras would arguably be deemed to not be involved. Her son took the video and sent it to her. And he was likely not the only person to film the melee.

Scott Police took to Facebook to announce its the arrest Adkins Barras. (The account has its privacy settings adjusted so the post could not be embedded or shared. What follows are screenshots taken by Heavy.)

“A third arrest has been made in the incident concerning two juveniles fighting at Acadiana High School.

During their investigation of the incident, Scott Police Department’s School Resource Officers found that Maegan Adkins-Barras, 32, of Broussard, obtained a video of the fight that occurred on the campus of Acadiana High School on Tuesday, February 19th from her juvenile son’s cell phone. Adkins-Barras admitted that once she received the video from her son, she then posted the video to social media where it was shared repeatedly.

A physical altercation between two juveniles in the Commons Area of Acadiana High School was reported to the School Resource Officers and school administration on Tuesday, February 19th. During the altercation, one of the juveniles threw a punch causing the other juvenile to fall and strike his head on one of the concrete benches in the area before falling to the ground. The juvenile was transported to a local medical facility where he was treated. One juvenile is being charged with Second Degree Battery while the other is charged with Disturbing the Peace by Fighting.

Adkins-Barras was placed under arrest and transported to Lafayette Parish Correctional Center where she was booked for Unlawful Posting of Criminal Activity for Notoriety and Publicity. No bond has been set at this time.”

And the police posted this photo on its Facebook page.

“Parents who receive information concerning criminal activity on school campuses are urged to contact their local police department or school administration. Posting videos and photos of illegal activity on social media is against the law in the State of Louisiana. Violators of the law could be fined not more than five hundred dollars or imprisoned for not more than six months, or both.”

The Advocate reported the law she allegedly broke appears to apply only to “a person who is either a principal or accessory to a crime.”

It quoted criminal defense lawyer and Louisiana State University Law School instructor Franz Borghardt as saying he’d never heard of the law before now.

From The Advocate:

“The police are going to have some hurdles,” said Borghardt, who is not representing Adkins-Barras. “They’re going to have to either establish that she was a principal or accessory to the fight, and that means they’re going to have to establish that she was there and somehow started or encouraged the fight. “But more so, they’ll have to establish that she posted it to social media to establish notoriety or publicity,” he said. “Just because you post something on social media doesn’t mean you’re looking for that. You can share ideas and thoughts. I think they’ll have a serious constitutional problem with this crime. I think it just smells of desperation in the sense that they’re trying to fit a square peg in a round hole.”

The general consensus is the Scott Police Department has misapplied the law. And Adkins Barras would be well-served to have a lawyer.

“I am generally anti-over sharing on social media and very pro-police, but the police are justifying this arrest & overnight stay in jail by stating ‘Parents who receive information concerning criminal activity on school campuses are urged to contact their local police department or school administration. Posting videos and photos of illegal activity on social media is against the law in the State of Louisiana,” which the law does not support.

“Either you have evidence that this mom was an accessory to the crime actually recorded in the video she posted and just worded your own Facebook post explaining the law very poorly (and should be corrected) or you are overlooking a key component of this law for some as of now unknown reason which at this point should result in those at fault being terminated at the very least. If law misapplied you still have time to let this mom sleep in her bed and with the rest of her family tonight. People who Overshare and/or post something someone people feels is distasteful on social media should be blocked, unfollowed, or even shamed by others who need to feel better about themselves not arrested by the police.”

Even police officers commented on the Scott Police Facebook statement and photograph of Adkins Barras.

Adkins-Barras created a GoFundMe to help her pay for the treatment her husband Joshua requires following a traumatic brain injury last November. With her husband in a care facility, and her for all intents and purposes operating as a single mother, she needs help.

“Josh’s life forever changed November 2nd 2018 leaving him with an anoxic brain injury. The hospital released him after 4 weeks where there (saying there was) no more THEY can do. He was placed in a nursing home. With a trach and a peg needing 24hr care in his every day living.

He needs Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy where a patient is placed in an enclosed chamber where the atmosphere is controlled and the patient is able to breathe pure 100 percent oxygen which science says can “restore a significant amount of neurological function in brain tissue thought to be chronically damaged.”

She wrote, “anoxic brain injury is a type of brain injury that isn’t usually caused by a blow to the head. Instead, anoxic brain injury occurs when the brain is deprived of oxygen. Left without oxygen for too long, neural cells begin to die through a process called apoptosis. And though cell death is a normal part of the human experience, when a large number of brain cells simultaneously die, one can be left with diminished brain function. Anything and everything, donations or shares, are all greatly appreciated. Josh was given another chance in life.”