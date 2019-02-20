Jill Cronenberger: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Videos of white Americans going on racist rants are seemingly weekly, or daily even, occurrences. According to the FBI , hate crime numbers jumped more than 17 percent in 2017, and that may be a low figure. But in a number of these racists-on-video recordings, the victims often don’t engage or are seen not fighting back.

And in some, like the two Facebook videos that capture a white woman, identified by commenters on Facebook and by Latino Rebels radio as Jill Cronenberger, raging while in a Mexican restaurant in Parkersburg, West Virginia at the Spanish-speaking manager, that manager is calm and maintains his dignity in the face of her vitriol.

In scores and scores of comments on the posts, people praise Sergio Budar of Tampico Mexican Restaurant, who after being screamed at,cursed at, threatened and accused of being a rapist, calmly tells the woman in his restaurant that he will pay for her meal and would she please leave.

And while he’d previously tried to reason with her, he ends up saying that he is sorry for her.

1. Cronenberger Tells the Manager of a Mexican Restaurant That he Must Speak English or ‘Get the Fuck Out of My Country’

“I lived in California for 20 years. English is our first language, so you need to speak English.”

At that point, Budar says he is sorry. “Well, I’m sorry about you too. Get the fuck out of my country.” Others in the restaurant are stunned and their reactions can be clearly heard: “what? What?” “Wow.” “Oh my God.”

Budar tries to reason with Cronenberger who argues and speaks over him and at one point, the man she was seated with is trying to quiet her and she yells, “Will you shut the fuck up!”

In the videos, posted by Irma Dleon, she said that her daughter recorded the incident. She was at work at the restaurant. And the scene greatly upset her. Dleon was, like Budar, calm and compassionate but wondered how things will get better.

“My poor baby was frightened but cannot believe this continues to happen. We should be united as a country but there is much hate. We are all human trying to help each other out. I will pray for this woman to be a better person, but you can only educate the ignorant. First they must listen.”

2. Budar Says He’s an American Citizen, in English. Another Restaurant Employee Tells Her She’s Being Racist, Which She Denies

Budar explains to Cronenberger that he’s a U.S. citizen, but she did not care. She said that he must speak English or get out.

“What do you think I’m doing?” he said. At this point, another person can be heard telling Cronenberger that if she’s going to continue “being a racist” she will need to leave the restaurant. To which she replies: “I am not racist.”

Patrons were not having it.

“This man takes care of me. You’re going to have to get out of her if you’re gonna talk to him like that,” he says. She replies that she lived in California for 20 years. He says, “I don’t care where you live. You don’t talk to these people like that. Not here you don’t. These are good people.”

The man with her, with silver hair, a beard, and glasses, who repeatedly tried to get her to shut up, told Budar that he was sorry and that Jill “was just a friend.”

3. When Asked to Leave, Cronenberger Pushes Budar & Says ‘I Got Raped by Illegal Aliens & You Want Me to be Nice to You?’

Budar says he’ll pay for everything they ordered and to please exit the restaurant. Cronenberger repeats several times that she was “raped by illegal aliens,” and then processed to accuse Budar of being a rapist.

“You’re a rapist. You’re rapists!”

In the comments on the Facebook post, there’s no shortage of people who said that the ‘rapist’ comments made by Cronenberger are in line with what the now President of the United States said during the 2016 presidential campaign.

People were applauding Budar for the way he handled the attack.

“I would have been way angrier then that man. He kept his cool and that’s amazing!!!! I don’t know that I could have…”

4. Cronenberger, 54, Has a Criminal Record & Was Sued For Workplace harassment in 2001

Jill Elaine Cronenberger has an arrest record in Georgia.

According to online court records from DeKalb County, Georgia, Cronenberger was arrested and charged by the Dunwoody Police Department in 2010 with disorderly conduct.

And per jail records she was described as having strawberry blond hair, being 5′ 9′ and weighing 200 pounds.

According to records from Santa Clara Superior Court, Cronenberger was the defendant in a still-active case from 2001 where she was accused of workplace harassment. A temporary retraining order was granted against Cronenberger by a judge as was requested by employer Draper’s & Damon’s, a clothing business for women over 50. Few other details on the case are available.

5. Cronenberger, Listed as Currently Living in Atlanta, Was Outed by neighbors on Facebook

According to court records, Cronenberg was married to a man named Redik Moldre. The couple divorced in 2001 in Santa Clara County Superior Court.

Cronenberger has numerous other addresses from cities she has lived in over the years. As she noted, she lived in California for 20 years. Now she’s listed as living in Atlanta. Her address is Lakeview Estates, Georgia.

The restaurant she was thrown out of is in Parkersburg, West Virgina and online records show that being a location she has lived, along with Petroleum, West Virgina, Alpharetta, Georgia and San Jose and Sunnyvale, California.

People named Cronenberger. And there were some other accusations against her, but those allegations are not confirmed.