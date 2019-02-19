Pride Flag Emoji Appears to Be Homophobic

An LGBTQ pride flag with a strikethrough symbol layered across it has appeared on Twitter. The presence of the emoji has caused a huge stir on social media, with users outraged at what is likely to be a glitch. Tweets about the emoji first appeared on the night of February 18.

WHY IS THERE AN ANTI GAY FLAG EMOJI… IM SCREAMING 🏳️‍🌈⃠ 🏳️‍🌈⃠ 🏳️‍🌈⃠ ??? pic.twitter.com/PikdyxJAvn — Honey Lemon Daily (@rossleonardy) February 19, 2019

The homophobic emoji, which was referred to as the “no homo” emoji by Paper Magazine, appears to only work on mobile and not desktop. The mobile version puts the strikethrough on top of the pride flag while the desktop version puts the strikethrough after the flag.

Apple trying to figure out who green light this emoji 🏳️‍🌈⃠ pic.twitter.com/R4JR5ZY2Jk — Blacksenseii (@Blacksenseii) February 19, 2019

The glitch appears for users if they tweet the pride flag and “banned” together. A Twitter user name Mitchell, who has since changed his handle to reflect the fact that he discovered the glitch, says he discovered the glitch. Mitchell says that he had noticed the flaw a while back and only posted about it on February 19. Mitchell later told Out that he was “shocked” when discovered the flaw. He added, “It shouldn’t be possible. I’ve been embracing it, but it’s also dangerous for people to use it hatefully.”

