Samantha Kershner & Travis Fieldgrove: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Travis Fieldgrove and his daughter Samantha Kershner are charged with incest after Kershner told police she competed with her half-sister to see who could have sex with their father first, The Omaha World-Herald reports.

Fieldgrove, 39, and Kershner, 21, were both charged with one count of incest in Hall County and Adams County in Nebraska.

Kershner told police she first met her father three years ago and the relationship recently turned sexual.

She also told officers that “her motivation to have sex with her father stemmed from a jealous competition with her half-sister regarding who could have sex with their father.”

Fieldgrove and Kershner got married on October 1 after learning they were under investigation.

Both Fieldgrove and Kershner face up to eight years in prison. Kershner is being held on $20,000 bail while Fieldgrove is being held on $100,000 bail.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Samantha Kershner Met Dad Travis Fieldgrove 3 Years Ago

Kershner, 21, told Grand Island police that she asked her mother about who her father was three years ago.

Her mother agreed to arrange a meeting between her and Fieldgrove.

For the next three years, she said, the two had a father-daughter relationship.

But that all changed last September.

2. Kershner Said She Competed With Sister to See Who Could Have Sex With Fieldgrove First

Police interviewed Kershner and Fieldgrove in September after receiving a tip about an incestuous relationship.

According to police, both admitted to being in a sexual relationship.

Five days later, Kershner spoke to police again and tried to deny that she had sex with her father but later recanted her denial.

She told officers “her motivation to have sex with her father stemmed from a jealous competition with her half-sister regarding who could have sex with their father.”

3. Kershner Married Fieldgrove Last Year

Fieldgrove and Kershner were married at the Adams County Courthouse in Hastings on October 1, just weeks after speaking with police.

“Evidence leading up to the arrest suggests that Fieldgrove and (the daughter) were aware of the biological relationship before being intimate, and further indicates that they quickly married one another after being notified of the investigation,” a police affidavit said.

Fieldgrove told police that he did not believe that Kershner was his daughter because his name was not on the birth certificate.

Both declined to say how their relationship turned sexual but admitted to police that they began to have sex on September 10.

4. Fieldgrove Claimed He Wasn’t The Father But DNA Test Proved He Was

Fieldgrove insisted to police that he did not believe Kershner was his daughter.

He wrote in a Facebook comment that a DNA test showed that he was not the father.

But a police affidavit says that test results collected on January 14 showed that there was a 99.999 percent chance that Fieldgrove was Kershner’s father.

5. Fieldgrove and Kershner Face 8 Years in Prison

Fieldgrove and Kershner were charged with incest in both Adams and Hall Counties.

Both face up to eight years in prison if convicted.

Both are being held at Hall County Jail. Kershner’s bail was set at $20,000 while Fieldgrove’s bail was set at $100,000.

