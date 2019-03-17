Corrine Terrone: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Corrine Terrone is a now-former Hamden Public Schools employee who has been reported to state child protective services authorities after she was caught on video repeatedly cursing and screaming the n-word at an African-American couple while shopping in an East Haven ShopRite supermarket in Connecticut.

Terrone, who resigned from her position with the Hamden school district after the video of the incident went viral on March 16, is seen at the end spitting toward the couple as she shouts the racist slurs. Twice.

In the video, Terrone can be seen with two young children with her, who she identifies as “my kids.” School officials have contacted the Connecticut Department of Children and Families because of the “traumatic” event. There’s widespread condemnation of Terrone. But not by all.

Here’s what you need to know about Corrine Terrone:

1. Terrone Screams Ni**ers Numerous Times & Spits at Black Couple in a Supermarket on a Friday Evening With Her Young Daughters Beside Her, the Video Shows

The video was originally shared by Facebook user Tatiana Winn. It’s since been set to private.

The video begins with Terrone screaming, “…I will. Don’t you dare talk to me like that in front of my children motherfucker.” A few words are inaudible until she’s heard saying “they’re fucking ni**ers in East Haven, that’s why.”

The man to whom she was directing her rage can be seen heading toward Terrone as people he’s with hope to calm him down, saying, “Don’t do it.” But Terrone yells, “put your hands on me. Come on. Come on,” and then points her phone close to his face as if to record. Another man attempts to get between them when the first man pushed the phone out of her hand and walks away.

But Terrone hurries after him shouting, “Oh you motherfuc*er, you motherfuc*er. That’s why there’s ni**ers in East Haven. And when a person who appears to be a store employee comes toward her Terrone yells: “Fuck you. ni**er.”

Terrone comes at the couple and spits at them. Twice.

2. East Haven Police Told Heavy They Want to ‘Explore Criminal Charges,’ but Need Victims to Come Forward

In an email to Heavy, East Haven Police Lieutenant Joseph Murgo said he contacted Winn and the victims in the video but “received no response.” He said a reporter indicated the people did not want to “come forward for whatever personal reasons they may have.”

“…we are interested in exploring criminal charges and that we want the recipient of these vicious slurs and spitting to come forward.”

Murgo called the incident “senseless and hate-filled.” He said the police have reached out to “everyone involved (to get to) the bottom of this senseless hate filled incident that needs to be investigated further. At the current time, we have still not received any communication from the victim or anyone involved.”

3. Hamden Schools Superintendent Named Terrone to the Media & Contacted Families & Employees to Condemn the School Clerk

The incident occurred Friday, March 14 in the evening. By late Saturday morning, the school district responded.

Hamden Schools Superintendent Jody Goeler identified Terrone. A statement from the school district said Terrone “has resigned from her position.” She was a Hamden Public Schools central office administrative clerk.

A message was sent to Hamden schools families that said in part, that Terrone was identified, and contacted to come in for an “investigatory” meeting. But “shortly after final arrangements were made today for the investigatory meeting the employee tendered her resignation effective immediately.”

The district says the “language (Terrone) used in the video is in conflict with the values” of the school district and “someone who will use that sort of language in any setting whether public or private is not someone we want anywhere near our children.”

4. The School District Reported Terrone to the Connecticut Department of Children & Familes & Police Have Also Spoken With the Child Protective Services Agency

Terrone had her two children with her at the store who can be seen in the video taken in the supermarket. Two grade-school-age girls. In the video, the youngest appears to be distraught.

The Hamden school superintendent said that since “the employee’s children witnessed her conduct …(b)ecause her children were present, school administrators filed a DCF report,” meaning the Connecticut Department of Children and Families. “We hope that her children receive the support they need after witnessing such a traumatic event.”

Murgo told Heavy the East Haven Police have been in contact with DCF “which fulfilled our duties as mandated reporters, as it appeared her children were present during the incident.”

5. Terrone’s Overt, Public & Agressive Racism Has Been Decried

This woman was an employee of the Hamden Public Schools (where I live and my kids go to school). Received an email today from HPS that she is no longer an employee. It's everywhere, folks.🙁 https://t.co/e1UQRYEOxo — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 16, 2019

The video, uploaded Saturday night and shared all over the internet, has been viewed by millions. The original post has more than 5,000 comments, the overwhelming majority are ones of outrage. On Sunday, the video on winn’s page was set to private and not shareable.

The mayor of Hamden said, “What I saw was vile and shocking.”

But not all were outraged and those who defended her were either quickly called out or found to be alleged trolls.

One person, Julia Mueller, said giving out her name and address could put her children in danger: “Way to go to all the asshats that gave out this womans address and pics of her house.. you just put 2 kids in danger. I’m not saying i agree with what she did but those kids don’t deserve to have to live in fear now and have people showing up at their house. I have family that live less than a 2 min walk from her, im going to tell them to keep the kids in the house for now till this blows over to be safe, this is a crazy world and people do crazy things, wouldn’t want to see one of my nieces hurt because someone was a scumbag and gave out this womans home address.”

Others quickly said she put her children in danger when she did what she did. And she was reported to the state child welfare authority by school officials.