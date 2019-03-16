WATCH: A White Connecticut Woman in Racist Tirade Loses Job & Is Reported to State Authorities [Explicit Video]

The Register Citizen identified the New Haven, Connecticut resident as Corinne Terrone, a now-former Hamden Connecticut Public Schools employee. Terrone was reported to have resigned after she was caught on video repeatedly curings and screaming ni**ers at two African-Americans while shopping in an East Haven Shoprite. And she spits at the couple multiple times.

The video was shared by Tatiana Winn.

In the video, which begins with Terrone screaming, “…I will. Don’t you dare talk to me like that in front of my children motherfucker.” A few words are inaudible until she’s heard saying “they’re fucking ni**ers in East Haven, that’s why.”

The man to whom she was directing her rage can be seen heading toward Terrone as people he’s with hope to calm him down, saying, “Don’t do it.” But Terrone yells, “put your hands on me. Come on. Come on,” and then points her phone close to his face as if to record. Another man attempts to get between them when the first man pushed the phone out of her hand and walks away but Terrone hurries after him shouting, “Oh you motherfuc*er, you motherfuc*er. That’s why there’s ni**ers in East Haven. And when a person who appears to be a store employee comes toward her Terrone yells: “Fuck you. ni**er.”

Terrone comes at the couple and spits at them. Twice.

The Register Citizen reported that Hamden Schools Superintendent Jody Goeler identified Terrone. A statement from the school district said Terrone “has resigned from her position.” She was a Hamden Public Schools central office administrative clerk.

Terrone had two young children with her at the store who can be seen in the video taken in the supermarket.

The incident occurred Friday, March 14 in the evening. By late Saturday morning, the school district responded and said that since “the employee’s children witnessed her conduct …(b)ecause her children were present, school administrators filed a DCF report,” meaning the Connecticut Department of Children and Families. “We hope that her children receive the support they need after witnessing such a traumatic event.”

A message was sent to Hamden schools families that said in part, that Terrone was identified, and contacted to come in for an “investigatory” meeting. But “shortly after final arrangements were made today for the investigatory meeting the employee tendered her resignation effective immediately.”

The district says the “language (Terrone) used in the video is in conflict with the values” of the school district and “someone who will use that sort of language in any setting whether public or private is not someone we want anywhere near our children.”

The video, uploaded less than 24 hours ago, has more than 150,000 views and thousands of comments.

“Thank you all for making this go viral,” Winn wrote.

This story will be updated.