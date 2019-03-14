Joyce Miller, Jerry Nadler’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joyce Miller, 72, is married to the House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, 71, who has been representing New York’s 10th district in Congress since 1992. Nadler’s committee is the one with the power to launch impeachment proceedings against the president of the United States.

Rep. Nadler has not ruled out the possibility of impeaching President Trump. But he has taken a more cautious approach on this issue than some freshman Democrats. He has said in interviews that there must be very strong evidence of misconduct and strong public support for such a move. Rep. Nadler told Politico, “If you do it, you don’t want to have half the country saying for the next 30 years: We won the election, ‘you stole it.'”

When he’s not on Capitol Hill, Rep. Nadler and wife Joyce live in New York City. They have one adult son named Michael.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Joyce Miller Teaches at Columbia University’s School of International & Public Affairs

Josephine Langsdorr Miller, who goes by Joyce, is an adjunct professor at Columbia University. She teaches in the School of International and Public Affairs.

Miller’s teaching position was mentioned in her son’s wedding announcement in the New York Times in September of 2016.

Her bio page on Columbia’s website appears to be a bit outdated. For example, the page mentions a case study Miller authored that would be published in the fall of 2017. We spoke with an employee in the admissions department who looked her up and verified that Miller is still listed in the directory as an active professor.

2. Joyce Miller Has Served in Advisory Roles for New York Government Agencies

Joyce Miller has been actively involved in New York state government and city agencies. According to her Columbia bio, she was previously on the board of directors for the Empire State Development Corporation. The agency’s mission, as explained on its website, is to administer “a range of programs, initiatives, incentives and services designed to increase private sector investment and job creation across New York State.” Her Linkedin page states she was on the board between 2010 and 2011.

Miller also stated on her Columbia bio page that she was on the board of directors for the State of New York Mortgage Agency and the New York State Housing Finance Agency. Her bio is still active on the “Homes and Community Renewal” section of the New York state government website.

Miller’s resume also includes working for the New York City Comptroller from 2003 until 2007. From 1992 until 2002, Miller worked as a Real Estate Investment Officer for the New York State Comptroller office.

3. Joyce Miller is the President & CEO of a Public Policy Consulting Firm

Joyce Miller was the president and CEO of a consulting firm called Tier One Public Strategies. Her bio on the New York government page explains that her firm specialized in “public policy analysis” and that she advised “early-stage and middle-market companies in the energy and environmental fields.”

Miller’s Linkedin page states that she started the firm in 2006 and is still the president and CEO. Public records available online from the New York Department of State office shows that Tier One Public Strategies registered with the state on July 15, 2008. The company is still active.

4. Joyce Miller Has an MBA & a Master’s Degree in Political Science

Joyce Miller grew up in the Bronx, New York. According to her wedding announcement in the New York Times, her father, Benjamin Miller, worked for the Daily News. Her mother, Bess Langsdorf, was a caseworker for the Department of Social Services. The article mentions that Miller earned degrees from City College.

Miller has an MBA in finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business, according to her professor bio with Columbia. She earned her MBA in 1989. She also earned a masters degree in political science at Columbia University.

5. Joyce Miller Married Jerry Nadler in 1976 & Has Served as the Chair of His Campaigns

Joyce Miller and Jerry Nadler tied the knot in 1976. She was a student at Columbia University at the time and Nadler had recently won election to the New York Assembly, according to the wedding announcement in the New York Times.

Miller has long been supportive of her husband’s political career. Her Linkedin profile states that she has served as the Chair of his campaigns since 1992.

Miller and Nadler have one son, named Michael. Michael married Elyssa Beth Feins in 2016. They have one child together and have made Miller and Nadler proud grandparents.