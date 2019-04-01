Nipsey Hussle: Hip-Hop World Reacts to Rapper’s Death

The hip-hop community is in shock and grieving the senseless murder of rapper, entrepreneur and community leader Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead in front of his south Los Angeles shop Marathon Clothing Sunday afternoon.

Hussle was 33 and the father of two.

Two others were also shot but their names and conditions have not yet been made public. The suspect or suspects took off and are being hunted by cops.

All over social, fellow rappers and other artists in the hip-hop community and beyond wept and mourned and prayed.

John Legend Was With Nipsey & DJ Khaled Thursday Filming a Video. He’s Shocked

RIP Nipsey. I just spent Thursday with him filming a video for a beautiful new song we created with Khaled. We filmed in Inglewood, close to where he grew up. He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community. Utterly stunned that he's gone so soon. — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 1, 2019

“Prayers for my lil bro. @nipseyhussle 🌹🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾need all my angels right now 🌹🙏🏾,” Snoop wrote on IG.

Meek Mill is devastated.

Broke me…. we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired 🙏🏾 prayers for my brother and his family — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 1, 2019

The refrain: Nipsey Hussle was humble and worked to uplift.

You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019

RIP Nipsey man. This is tragic — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) April 1, 2019

And Rihanna is crushed.

This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿

I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019

Rip Nipsey Smh sad! — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) April 1, 2019

WuTang sent up love and prayers.

Open Wutang Family sends Love and Prayers to Nipsey and Family. — Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) April 1, 2019

Two Chainz posted to Instagram after it was heard Nispey was shot and before we learned he was dead.

“I’m praying for @nipseyhussle well being 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿!!! Shit too crazy man he good dude.”

SouljaBoy also took to Instagram to share his condolences.

“RIP Nipsey this shit crazy 🙏🏾😔.”

Swizz Beatz said Nipsey was “one of the good guys.”

“I’m truly hurt this was one of the good guys ! Sending blessings and love to his family 🙏🏽.”

Ludacris prayed.

“God just lost a Son, a son just lost his father, a family just lost their king & hip hop just lost one of their elite. One of the Greatest overall MEN I’ve ever encountered in my life. He was always Leading by example by rebuilding his community. The entire Hip hop community and the World 🌎 is Numb. 🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

Kehlani, who is due to give birth, said she was “heartbroken.”

heartbroken and speechless

god bless your beautiful family

just spoke about working… a community legend. a humble king… forreal. ah this don’t feel real. wow. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 1, 2019

21Savage like a lot of others points out that Nip was a good man with stand-up morals and convictions and was working for his community.

Real one after real one smh R.I.P Nipsey the solid morals you stood on and your legacy will last 4L!! — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) April 1, 2019

