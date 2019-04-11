Barbara Marx Hubbard Dead: Famed Author Dies at 89

Barbara Marx Hubbard, the beloved author and visionary, has died at the age of 89. Hubbard’s sad passing was announced on a Caring Bridge page that had been set up to update fans on the author’s health and condition. The last update on the page said that Hubbard had been taken off of life support at around 4:30 p.m. local time in Colorado on April 10. Hubbard’s time of death was given as 6:30 p.m.

Since April 3, Hubbard was being treated at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado, after she awoke that morning with a swollen and painful right knee. Following an interview with Unity radio in order to promote an upcoming event, Hubbard went to see her doctor who admitted to the emergency room in Loveland. Later, Hubbard was moved to the Orthopedic treatment area. The following day, a “minimally invasive” tap was performed to reduce the swelling.

By April 7, Hubbard’s condition had worsened. Gafni wrote on the Caring Bridge page, “I am impacted by Barbara. I am a better person because of Barbara. Let those be the words of our prayer.”

On April 6, a doctor fully disinfected Hubbard’s knee after she “did not wake easily in the morning.” In that posting, it’s written that Hubbard’s co-founder of the Evolutionary Church, Marc Gafni, came to Loveland from Portland to be by her side.

Earlier on April 10, an update on the page said that “Barbara’s family invited people into a meditation with Barbara on the “Spirit plane.”” That update added that Hubbard had been given a heavy dose of sedative.

Hubbard had lived since 2016 in the Sunrise Ranch community in Loveland. On April 8, a post on the page said that Hubbard’s family felt as though “she’s preparing to leave.”

READ NEXT: Rumors That Julian Assange Was Dating Pamela Anderson Continue to Swirl