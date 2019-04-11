Pamela Anderson & Julian Assange: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pamela Anderson has blasted the United Kingdom’s government after Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy on April 11, 2019.

Rumors have swirled about the pair’s possible romantic involvement since Anderson first visited Assange in London in September 2014. The former “Baywatch” star said in December 2016 of Assange, “One day everyone will realize [he is a hero]. But until now, this man has missed 7 Christmases with his children and is kept in difficult and tremendously stressful conditions—while doing us all a great service. Everyone in the world has benefited because of WikiLeaks—he has sacrificed so much—to simply share the truth.” Despite the pair’s close friendship, there is no evidence to suggest that the pair have been in an exclusive romantic relationship.

Assange is accused of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for agreeing to break a password to a classified U.S. government computer. The hacktivist has lived in the Ecuadorian embassy since 2012 as he sought to evade rape charges in Sweden. Those charges have since been dropped though Assange continued to seek asylum. He was frequently at odds with Ecuadorian officials because of his political activities. Assange will be extradited from London to the United States.

Here’s what you need to know about Anderson and Assange’s relationship over the years:

1. Pamela Anderson Tweeted in the Wake of Assange’s Arrest that the ‘United Kingdom Is America’s B****’

WATCH: Moment Julian Assange is CARRIED out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. pic.twitter.com/OEeqmoksGr — RT UK (@RTUKnews) April 11, 2019

In the wake of Assange’s arrest, Anderson tweeted, “I am in shock.. I couldn’t hear clearly what he said? He looks very bad. How could you Equador [sic]? (Because he exposed you). How could you UK. ? Of course – you are America’s b**** and you need a diversion from your idiotic Brexit bull****.” The former Playboy model continued, “And the USA ? This toxic coward of a President He needs to rally his base? – You are selfish and cruel. You have taken the entire world backwards. You are devils and liars and thieves. And you will ROTTT And WE WILL RISE.”

2. A Friend of Anderson’s Says ‘It’s No Accident She Shows Up to the Embassy in Those Sexy Outfits’

The pair first met in 2014 through fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, according to various tabloid reports that emerged in 2016. In April 2018, Anderson said in a statement to Page Six regarding their relationship, “I’m deeply concerned about his health and well-being. His human rights have been abused before without sunlight but this is extraordinary. Incommunicado. No visitors. No Internet. No phone calls. No access to the outside world. This is torture — a slow, painful death [at] the hands of the US [and] UK. I feel for Ecuador. They have received so much pressure.”

In the same article, an unnamed source from the fashion industry said of Anderson’s relationship with Assange, “Pam thrives on attention from famous men, and she thrives on press. It’s no accident she shows up to the embassy in those sexy outfits. They are all very contrived.” While another friend said that Anderson did not have the money to be a full-time philanthropist and that her expensive tastes were tough to maintain due to a lack of acting or modeling work.

3. Anderson Has Described the Media Interest in Her Relationship With Assange as ‘Sexism’

In July 2018, Anderson gave an interview on her activism to the Daily Beast. The actress described the media’s obsession regarding a possible romantic relationship between the two as “sexism.” Anderson said that she thought “the world of Julian” and that it was sexist to reduce the relationship to being romantic. Anderson added, “I think he’s an important person who needs to be protested, and that bringing any attention to him helps keep him safe.”

Anderson discussed her visits to the Ecuadorian embassy, saying that she brought Assange vegan food and made sure that he was exercising. The “Barb Wire” star said Assange’s skin is “transparent” and expressed her worries over his physical health. Anderson added that the pair have “a lot of mutual friends.”

4. Anderson Said Assange Is ‘Not Close to People’ Like He Is to Her

Anderson gave an interview to Fox News in August 2018 regarding her relationship with Assange. Anderson said at that time, “We have this closeness … he’s not close to people like he is to me. I have a real personal relationship with him.” During the interview, Anderson acknowledged that she felt Assange was imperfect but that she was committed to working with the Wikileaks founder to create a new generation of activists.

5. The Latest Reports Said that Anderson Was Dating French Soccer Star Adil Rami

Since 2017, Anderson has been linked to French soccer star Adil Rami, 33. The Marseilles player is nearly 20 years her junior. In November 2018, it was widely reported that the couple was living together in the French Riviera. It wasn’t long after those reports emerged that the tabloids began to say that Rami and Anderson had split over over an argument about marriage. By March 2019, The Sun was reporting that Rami and Anderson were a couple again.

TMZ reported when the couple got back together that Anderson was not into Rami’s lifestyle, which included while nights out, which friends said was a sign that the relationship was not built to last.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side