Brittney Marie Cole, Brian Kelley’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Country singer Brian Kelley, of Florida Georgia Line is married to Brittney Marie Cole. The couple secretly tied the knot in Nashville, Tennessee on December 17, 2013 and they recently celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows while vacationing in Big Sur, California.

Their original wedding was anything but traditional, as Brian, described to People. “There was no official proposal or exchanging of rings. We had just fallen in love, and I knew I couldn’t live without her. It sounds like a terrible cheesy movie, but when you know, you know!”

Brittney, 28, is her husband’s biggest fan, and regularly goes on tour with Florida Georgia Line, as she’s extremely close with Kelley’s duo partner Tyler Hubbard, and his wife, Hayley. However, when she’s not rocking out to country music all over the country, Brittney works on her own clothing line, Tribe Kelley, named after her own Native American heritage, and loves spending time at home with the couple’s five dogs.

Here’s what you need to know about Brittney Cole Kelley:

1. She Has a Clothing Line with Brian Called Tribe Kelley

Brittney started her clothing line with Brian, Tribe Kelley, to create pieces for both men and women inspired by their adventurous travels around the world. Everything is US sourced and made with the goal of creating jobs domestically, and creating clothing and accessories that are both comfortable and stylish. The website’s mission statement reads, “We develop and design every piece either in Nashville, TN or Los Angeles, CA. We both want to make quality clothing that our consumer will appreciate. Our team has poured time, detail and love into each piece you will receive.”

While Brittney regularly models for the brand, as does Brian for their co-ed sweatpants collection, shoppers will also recognize clothing line brand ambassadors, Katelyn Brown, who’s married to country artist Kane Brown, The Bachelor‘s Lauren Bushnell, along with Shannon Ford and Reagan Agee from Very Cavallari. The brand has brick and mortar locations in Grayton Beach, Florida, and Nashville.

2. Brittney is Featured in the Movie, ‘Napoleon Dynamite’

While she only has one credit on her IMDB page, it’s for the cult classic film, Napoleon Dynamite. In 2004, Brittney is credited for being a “school kid” in director Jared Hess’s film, which starred actors Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez.

While the film swept up at the MTV Movie Awards in 2015, winning Best Movie, Best Musical Performance for Heder’s now infamous “Election Dance,” he also won the moon man for Best Breakthrough in the acting category.

3. They Have a 23-Foot Teepee Behind Their $6 Million House

Teepees have an incredible importance to Brittney, as its also the symbol for her Brian’s clothing brand. She explains on the Tribe Kelley website, “The teepee that you find in our logo has several meanings. I am proud to say I have Native American blood in me passed down from my maternal lineage. I grew up in Indian Springs, Georgia drinking the “healing water” (that smells like eggs! haha) I participated in Creek Indian festivals and rituals as a child. I went on to study several upper level courses of Native American History in college and loved the metaphorical meanings behind the teepee and how it brought different tribes shelter and communion.”



Because of this, it makes a lot of sense why Brian’s bandmate Tyler Hubbard, and his wife Hayley, gifted them a 22-foot teepee for their wedding, which they keep in the backyard of their 70-acre home in Nashville. While they couple once put the house on the market in 2018 for $6.24 million, in 2019, they removed the listing. The property is where the Kelleys first said, “I do,” and has since grown into a compound complete with their famous treehouse recording studio.

Explaining to Taste of Country Brian said, “We tested the waters and the waters weren’t right… I had too many voices in my ear. It was very eye-opening, to be honest with you. We will never sell that place. We’re never going to let that thing go. We will pass that to our dogs one day, if you know what I’m saying. Probably before we sell it.”

4. Brittney Grew Up in a Trailer Home

Brian Kelley’s wife is an open book on Instagram, but she makes it a point to remind her fans that not everything you see on social media is real, or how things have always been. In October 2018, she revealed to her 151,000 followers about her less than stable upbringing.

Captioning a photo of her and Brian at the beach she wrote, “I haven’t always had it easy, and I still struggle…. I’ve faced feats only God understands, I’ve lived in a flooded double wide trailer, I was orphaned at 17, I was broken and depressed. But God always provided even when I didn’t trust… and now I’m here. Whole again. I’m still the same ME. I’m still working hard on my Dreams no matter what situation I’m handed, good or bad. I hope to be a story you can look up to, not one that you compare your lives to. Keeping it real, staying grounded or whatever you want to call it, that’s what I want for me, for you, for us.”

5. The Kelleys Have Five Dogs

While Brittney said it will be a few years before there are mini Kelleys running around, she’s a Fur Mama to the couple’s five dogs. “We’re back and forth from Florida to Nashville and California, and we’re still trying to grow a couple businesses that we’re involved in,” she explained to People. “You can’t plan everything, so we would like to wait a couple of years, but you never know what could happen!”

As for now, the Kelleys love coming home from tour to spend quiet nights at home, making dinner with their family, dogs and each other. “When we’re home, our favorite thing is to be cooking at the house with the dogs running around with a game or a good TV show on, and having Brittney’s brother in town and my parents and my sister,” Brian said. “Even when it’s just me and Brittney and the dogs, that’s probably one of our favorite moments that we could ever have.”

“She cooks and her food is my favorite – it’s amazing,” Brian says, adding his favorite dish is her ‘lemon pepper chicken with broccolini,’ and then she’ll do brussel sprouts sometimes.”

