Corina Avalos McAleenan, Kevin McAleenan’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Corina Avalos McAleenan, 45, is married to Kevin McAleenan, who was named as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security following the resignation of Kirstjen Nielsen on April 7, 2019. McAleenan has been serving as the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner.

Avalos McAleenan works in the financial industry as a team leader at Deloitte. Her professional career also included a period with the Secret Service.

The couple has two daughters together.

1. Corina Avalos McAleenan Has Been Working For Deloitte Since 2004

Corina Avalos McAleenan has spent the majority of her professional career in the financial sector. She joined Deloitte, an accounting organization that offers auditing, consulting and tax services to clients, as a senior consultant in 2004.

She has moved up within the company over the past decade, according to her Linkedin profile. McAleenan’s other roles within Deloitte have included Federal Resource Manager, Federal S&O Milestone Learning Program Manager, S&O East Region Lead Deployment Advisor in Commercial Practice, and National GM Deployment Leader. Her current position is listed as Deployment Specialist Team Leader, a position she has held since June of 2018.

For his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee in October of 2017, Kevin McAleenan stated that since Deloitte does business with Customs and Border Protection, he made the decision to stay away from any decisions that had to do with Deloitte to avoid conflicts of interest. He included in a written portion:

“My wife works for Deloitte, a multinational consulting firm. While she works for Deloitte Services, an entity solely focused in the commercial or private sector, a separate component of her firm does business with the Federal Government, including CBP. While multiple reviews by ethics counsel have confirmed that there is no substantive conflict of interest, to avoid any appearance of conflict, I have maintained screening arrangements involving Deloitte and recused myself from making any procurement or source selection decisions involving consulting work for CBP. I have also signed an ethics agreement reinforcing this commitment.”

2. Avalos McAleenan Previously Worked For the Secret Service

Like her husband, Corina Avalos McAleenan spent part of her early career in government service. According to her Linkedin profile, she served as a Management and Operations Program Analyst for the Secret Service from January 2002 until April of 2004. The Secret Service is part of the Department of Homeland Security.

McAleenan brought up his wife’s former service before the Senate Finance Committee. “Corina dedicated several years early in her career to working for the Department of Homeland Security at the U.S. Secret Service and continues to work full time while also being the best mom I know in order to enable my own government service.”

3. Corina Avalos & Kevin McAleenan Got Married in 2002

Corina Avalos & Kevin McAleenan tied the knot in 2002.

He mentioned during his Senate confirmation hearing in 2017 that he had been married to Corina for 15 years.

When introducing her to the committee, Kevin thanked Corina for supporting him “every day in everything I do.”

4. Corina Avalos & Kevin McAleenan Have Two Daughters, Named Tatiana & Caitlin

The McAleenan’s have two children together. Tatiana is 12 and Caitlin is 9.

Kevin McAleenan took the time to thank his daughters in a prepared statement before the Senate Finance Committee in October of 2017, when he was nominated to be the Commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “Without their enduring support and patience and love, I would not have had the chance to pursue my tremendously rewarding career in public service, nor this opportunity to present myself to the committee today. It is truly a family commitment to support public service.”

The girls have also shown support for their mother. Avalos McAleenan posted photos of drawings that Tatiana and Caitlin had made congratulating her for coming in third place in a “Transformation Challenge.” Avalos shared that he had lost nearly 8 percent of her body weight in 8 weeks. Caitlin wrote, “You are truly incredible!” Tatiana wrote, “I love you so much, now let’s go celebrate you!”

5. Corina Avalos Grew Up in Los Angeles & Attended the University of Southern California

Corina Avalos was born on October 13, 1973. She was raised in the Los Angeles area and graduated from Grant High School in Van Nuys.

After high school, Avalos studied sociology at California State University in Northridge. She went on to earn a Master of Public Policy from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Avalos provides clues as to her personality on her Facebook page. In the bio section, she describes herself as: Classy 👓 • Sassy 👠 • Touch of Badassy 🥊 🍊Orangetheory Junkie 💪💥

She is also a football fan; she posted a photo of herself wearing a Los Angeles Rams shirt.

