Joey Derek Christian: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joey Derek Christian is a Texas man who was arrested after he went on a racist, anti-Arab against a Muslim AT&T store employee in Friendswood that was caught on video. The 38-year-old with a felony criminal record was taken into custody by the Friendswood Police Department after the April 16 incident at the phone store.

The video of Christian’s angry outburst was recorded by a woman who was shopping at the store and shared on social media by Mo, the employee who was the target of Christian’s vile attack. The footage has garnered hundreds of thousands of views after going viral on Twitter and Facebook. Christian could not immediately be reached for comment by Heavy and appears to have deleted his Facebook and other social media profiles in the wake of the video being posted online.

The Friendswood Police Department also did not immediately return a request for comment about the incident. But online records on the department’s website show that Christian was arrested at the West Parkwood AT&T store on April 16 just after 7 p.m. Christian is a resident of Pasedena, Texas, according to police records. Friendswood is a city of about 35,000 near Houston.

Here’s what you need to know about Joey Derek Christian and the video of his outburst:

1. Joey Derek Christian Was Caught on Video Screaming ‘F*cking Arab’ After Learning the AT&T Store Employee’s Name Is Mohammed & Then Saying ‘I’ve Been Killing His Kind for Longer Than You’ve Probably Been Alive’

Shoutout to the lady that recorded this, called the cops on this man and got him arrested. pic.twitter.com/j4mU1BpI6g — mo (@mohamburger) April 17, 2019

Mo, the AT&T store employee who was targeted by Joey Derek Christian’s racist rant, posted multiple videos of the incident on Twitter. In the first video, which you can watch above, Joey Derek Christian can be seen yelling at Mo and then at the unidentified woman filming the encounter. Mo wrote on Twitter, “Shoutout to the lady that recorded this, called the cops on this man and got him arrested.”

In the video clip, Christian can be heard asking Mo what his full name is. When Mo tells him it is Mohammed, Christian erupts. “G*ddamn, f*cking Arabs,” he says while walking away. When the woman filming tries to intervene, Christian yells at her, “I don’t really give a f*ck what some b*tch has to say. I really don’t give a sh*t about some g*ddamn Arab that I’ve been killing their g*ddamn kind for f*cking six months. Actually, two years, six months in the last country I was in. Because people like this are the reason our country is going to what it’s going to. Because I’ve been killing for longer than you’ve probably been alive.”

The woman then tells Christian that she is actually 55, and is older than he is. Christian replies, “that’s cute. His kind, I’ve been killing them for almost 20 years. I’ve been on five different continents. … I really don’t give a sh*t about some little peon Arab who actually doesn’t even belong here.”

The video clip ends with the woman telling Christian that she called the police. “That’s fine,” he can be heard saying as he walks out to meet a Friendswood police officer.

Two other sections of the video, which you can watch below, show other parts of the incident:

The incident began when Joey Christian went to the AT&T store to try to help his nephew, who had not been able to buy a cell phone because he didn’t have proper identification, according to the other video clips. In the videos, Christian can be heard trying to get Mo to call his manager because he doesn’t deal with “peons.” At one point, Mo asks Christian to leave for being rude. Christian replies, “I haven’t been rude yet, you haven’t seen rude yet. I promise you. The government has trained me very very well. Rude?”

During his rant, Christian appears to be implying that he served in the military, saying that he spent 6 months in the last country he was in “killing” Muslims. But it is not clear if he is actually a veteran. Heavy could not immediately obtain information from the military about whether he served.

2. He Has a Previous Criminal Record, Including an Aggravated Robbery Conviction That Led to a 10-Year Prison Sentence, & Has Twice Been Arrested on DUI Charges, Most Recently on April 8

Joey Derek Christian is no stranger to the Friendswood Police Department or to being behind bars. According to Texas Department of Public Safety records obtained by Heavy, Christian spent several years in prison on an aggravated robbery charge. He was most recently arrested earlier in April on a DUI charge in Friendswood.

According to DPS records, Christian was convicted of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, in Brazoria County, Texas, in 2001. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of probation. He was also convicted of burglary of a habitation in that case. It’s not clear exactly how much time he spent in state prison.

In 2007, Christian was arrested by the Pasadena Police Department on a misdemeanor DUI charge. He was sentenced to 20 days in jail. Also in 2007, Christian was charged with misdemeanor theft in Deer Park, Texas, and sentenced to 20 days in jail. He was also previously arrested for credit or debit card abuse.

Christian’s most recent arrest occurred on April 8 in Friendswood, according to online records. Christian was charged with second-offense DUI after he was pulled over for an insurance violation. The officer said he “detected the smell of alcohol” and Christian “exhibited the signs of intoxication.” He failed a field sobriety test and agreed to a blood test and was arrested, records show. He was booked into the Galveston Jail and later released. That case is still pending.

3. Christian Says on Facebook That He Is Originally From Alvin, Texas, & Wrote on His Profile, ‘Step on the Weak, Hurdle the Dead & Kill the Rest!’

Joey Derek Christian said on his now-deleted Facebook page that he is originally from Alvin, Texas, and went to Alvin High School, while he now lives in Pasadena, Texas. He said he works at CMC Houston.

In the quote section of his bio, Christian wrote, “Step on the Weak, Hurdle the Dead and Kill the Rest!”

4. He Shared a ‘White Pride’ Post in 2015 & Liked the Facebook Pages for a Racist Prison Gang & the Oathkeepers, a Right-Wing Anti-Government Militia Movement

While Christian has deleted his Facebook page, screenshots taken before it was removed show that he shared a “white pride” post on his profile in 2015. The meme was posted by another man, Bartt Jones, and then shared by Joey Christian, without comment. The original post read, “WHITE PRIDE!!!!! Deal with it.” The meme includes several quotes about being proud to be white and claims that it is actually racist to disagree.

Christian liked a Facebook page for the East Nashville PeckerWoods, a racist white supremacist prison gang organization. He also liked a page for the Oathkeepers, an anti-government, right-wing militia movement.

5. Joey Derek Christian Was Charged With 2 Misdemeanors After the Friendswood AT&T Store Incident & Has Been Released From Custody, Records Show

In the April 16 incident at the AT&T store in Friendswood, Joey Derek Christian was charged with two misdemeanors, according to the Friendswood Police Department’s records. He was charged with disorderly conduct, specifically abusive language, and public intoxication. Christian was later released from custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Christian could not be reached for comment.

READ NEXT: Smirking Fugitive Caught After She Taunts Police on Facebook