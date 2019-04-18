Marc Lamparello: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Marc Lamparello has been identified as the 37-year-old man who was arrested by NYPD Counterterrorism officers after walking into the historic St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City with two gasoline cans just days after a fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Lamparello was taken into custody without incident at the seat of the Catholic Archdiocese of New York in midtown Manhattan Wednesday night, NBC New York reports.

No one was injured and there was no damage to the Neo-Gothic-style cathedral, which has stood as a symbol of the Roman Catholic Church in the heart of Manhattan since 1879. The incident comes two days after a tragic fire caused massive damage to the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. The cause of the Paris fire remains under investigation, but authorities believe it was accidental and possibly connected to ongoing renovation work at the cathedral.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral is located on Fifth Avenue between 50th and 51st Streets across the street from Rockefeller Center in one of the busiest areas of Manhattan. According to police, the incident occurred about 8 p.m. A heavy police presence remained at the cathedral as an investigation took place Wednesday night.

“It’s too early to say that. It’s hard to say what exactly his intentions were,” police said at a briefing when asked if the incident was believed to be terrorism. “But I think the totality of circumstances of an individual walking into an iconic location like St. Patrick’s Cathedral, carrying four gallons of gasoline, two bottles of lighter fluid & a lighter is something that we would have great concern over. His story is not consistent.”

Little information has been released about Lamparello and his motive and intentions so far. This post will be updated as more details are released.

Here’s what you need to know about Marc Lamparello and the incident:

1. Police Say the Suspect, Marc Lamparello, Is an ‘Emotionally Disturbed Person’ & Was Spotted by Ushers With 2 1-Gallon Red Gas Cans Near the Cathedral

The 37-year-old man, identified by NBC New York police sources as Marc Lamparello, is being considered an “emotionally disturbed person,” according to police. He was arrested with two gasoline cans, police said.

While initial reports from police sources indicated the suspect was caught with the gas cans inside the cathedral near pews, the Archdiocese of New York said in a statement that the man did not get inside St. Patrick’s Cathedral. “The individual was stopped as he tried to come into the cathedral. Was turned over to the police. Nothing happened inside the cathedral,” the statement said.

Police sources told the New York Daily News that in addition to two one-gallon red gas cans, the man had a lighter with him. At least one of the gas cans did contain gasoline, according to NBC News sources. Police said he had four gallons of gasoline.

2. St. Patrick Cathedral Security Guards Detained the Suspect Until Police Arrived

The man was spotted by St. Patrick’s Cathedral staff, including ushers and security, and was detained until the NYPD’s Counterterrorism Bureau arrived at the scene and took him into custody without incident, police told WABC-TV. No one was injured and the cathedral was not damaged.

According to NBC New York, the NYPD maintains a uniformed presence at the church and that contributed to the speed at which Marc Lamparello was taken into custody.

Police sources told WABC-TV that the man parked in front of Saks Fifth Avenue and got out of his minivan with two gas cans and lighter fluid and was spotted while walking to the historic St. Pat’s cathedral.

3. Marc Lamparello Is From New Jersey & He Told Police He Ran Out of Gas, Which Police Said Wasn’t True

The 37-year-old suspect, identified as Marc Lamparello, is from New Jersey, according to police sources cited by multiple news outlets. No other details about him have been made public so far. As the investigation continues, it is not clear what charges he will or could be facing. According to WABC-TV, he is likely to be held for a psychiatric evaluation.

Police sources told the New York Daily News that he lives in Hasbrouck Heights, a borough of about 11,662 people in Bergen County in the northern part of the state.

Police said at a press conference that the suspect told officers, “His basic story was that he was cutting through the cathedral to get to Madison Avenue – that his car had ran out of gas.” Officers looked at his vehicle and, “It was not out of gas. At that point, he was taken into custody.”

4. After the Notre Dame Cathedral Fire, New York Cardinal Dolan Said He Thought ‘Oh My Lord, Are We Safe?’

After the Notre Dame Cathedral fire on April 15, New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan talked about how his immediate thoughts after sorrow for the people of France was concern about his own historic Catholic Church building in New York City.

“I thought of St. Patrick’s. I said, ‘Oh my Lord, are we safe?'” Dolan said on a “Today” show appearance on NBC. “And we just had that repaired, and thank God the FDNY has been extraordinarily vigilant and helpful, because we’ve got a wooden roof, too. I don’t know what major structures don’t.”

Dolan added, “It was personal, because I thought, ‘What would I be doing if St. Patrick’ was burning? And that’s the suffering that the French people are going through, so boy, my heart went out to them. … There does seem to be a death in the family, right? And not just the Catholic family, but the world family. And as people gather around and look at the charred remains of our beloved Notre Dame, it’s almost like we’re at a funeral parlor. We’re seeing a loved one who has died.”

The fire occurred during the Catholic Holy Week, with Easter on Sunday. Dolan said the fire reminded him of “resurrection, new life, revival.” He told “Today,” that, “Listen, if a tragedy like this has to happen during Holy Week and Passover, not bad, because the sacred message of both of those is from dying comes rising. So maybe this is gonna bring about a great revival. You already see it from the French people.”

5. Police Are Continuing to Investigate & Have Released Few Details About the Suspect

The NYPD’s Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted that they were still working to investigate the incident. “We are conducting an ongoing investigation at @StPatsNYC Cathedral,” Chief James Walters, the NYPD’s Counterterrorism chief said on Twitter.

Police have not released many details about the suspect, including his exact motive and whether there is any connection to the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. A source told WABC-TV that the “timing is odd,” given that the incident happened just two days after the Paris fire gained worldwide attention.

