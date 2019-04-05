Jovita Carranza: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On April 4, President Donald Trump announced that Republican Jovita Carranza, 70, will be the new Head of the Small Business Administration, replacing Linda McMahon. Jovita previously served as the 44th Treasurer of the United States, the 16th woman to hold that role, and now she will continue to serve as a key part in Trump’s cabinet. She also previously served as the Deputy Administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) under the President George W. Bush in 2006.

In the announcement via Twitter, Trump thanked Linda for her services, saying that she “has done an outstanding job.” But now Jovita, native of Illinois, who previously worked as the Vice President of Air Operations at United Parcel Service Inc. since April 8, 2003, will be taking over.

I am pleased to announce that Jovita Carranza will be nominated as the new @SBAgov Administrator. She will be replacing Linda McMahon, who has done an outstanding job. Jovita was a great Treasurer of the United States – and I look forward to her joining my Cabinet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2019

Here’s what you need to know about Jovita Carranza:

1. She Originally Wanted to Be a Teacher

We are excited to welcome MBS alumna and 44th Treasurer of the US Madam Treasurer Jovita Carranza to @UMiamiBusiness for her Johnson A. Edosomwan Leadership Institute Lecture! #TomorrowLivesHere 🙌💵 pic.twitter.com/TYlruCAKuy — Miami Business School (@UMiamiBusiness) April 3, 2019

Born in Chicago, Illinois to an immigrant from from Mexico, Carranza went on to earn her MBA from University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. She furthered her financial and executive training education at the INSEAD Business School in Paris, France, Michigan State University, and the University of Chicago.

“When I first started college, I wanted to be a teacher,” Carranza said to Latina Style Magazine. “I thought that I wanted to work with young minds and offer them the schooling that I lacked, always aspiring to make a difference. I wanted to have better than what I had, better than what I was exposed to, and I knew things could be better, and selectively set out to improve. I worked at ‘overcoming’ the fear of engaging in pursuit of it.”

2. Jovita Spent Over 20 Years Working for UPS

According to Bloomberg, Jovita began working at UPS in 1976 in Los Angeles. She started as a part-time, night-shift box handler and eventually worked her way up to President of Latin America and Caribbean operations, and to Vice President of Air Operations at UPS’s facility in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jovita also previously worked as the CEO of the JRC Group, focusing on business development, profit and loss management, operations, logistics and systems optimization.

3. She was Voted ‘Woman of the Year’ By Hispanic Business Magazine

Lunch with Jovita Carranza the United State Treasurer. pic.twitter.com/W1tW2oRPnr — Adib Eden (@ADEden) April 3, 2019

In addition to being named “Woman of the Year” by Hispanic Business Magazine, she’s earned the “Woman of Distinction” title by the American Association of University Women. She is currently the highest ranked Latina woman in U.S. politics.

Jovita also has the support of the President’s daughter Ivanka, who tweeted out her excitement for Jovita’s nomination.

Jovita Carranza, the current U.S. Treasurer, will build upon the incredible work of Administrator McMahon and lead the SBA to even greater heights!

Congratulations on your nomination! @SBAgov — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 5, 2019

4. Jovita is a Grandmother

While Jovita readily admits she’s had to put work in front of family many times she said,” I’m pleased with what I’m able to give back to my daughter. We have a great relationship… and I have a grandson. So I perfected the process with him as well.” In her spare time, she enjoys reading and spending time with her husband, Joel Roque.

Her daughter, Klaudene Carranza, was standing beside Jovita when she was sworn in as treasurer, along with god daughter, Lily Hobbs.

5. If She Wasn’t Nominated, Jovita Would Be Doing More Charity Work

Jovita’s philanthropic activities including serving on the American Cancer Society Corporate Advisory Board, Illinois Enterprise Zone Advisory Board, U.S. Global Leadership Council, U.S. Small Business Administration—Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE), and as a Trustee Chair at the School of Business Council at Alverno College.

If she hasn’t been nominated to a position by the President she told the Federal News Network that she’d be more involved with charity work. “When I participated in the non-for-profit [sphere], it was more about how I can go in and fix it. How can I help them be better at what they do, while serving the community? So I probably would continue doing that line of work. I guess I’m just a change agent, a reformer. And I will probably continue doing that moving forward.”

