Slauson, Crenshaw Crowds Gather for Nipsey Hussle

Crowds gathered at Slauson and Crenshaw in Los Angeles to mourn the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was gunned down in the parking lot earlier in the day. You can see photos and videos throughout this article.

On April 1, people were injured in a stampede as people continued to gather at the spot where Nipsey Hussle died. You can read more about the second night’s unrest here.

The traumatized but boisterous crowd literally took over the parking lot in front of Nipsey’s store once the Los Angeles Police Department was done with the crime scene. That’s the same spot where he lost his life earlier Sunday. The second police cleared away the tape, people flowed into the lot.

A large crowd is currently at the location where rapper Nispey Hussle was shot and killed. https://t.co/318U0TByK9 pic.twitter.com/ppLN6cfKRb — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) April 1, 2019

“Shooting Nipsey on Crenshaw and Slauson is like walking into the Oval Office and shooting the President. No hyperbole,” wrote one distraught man on Twitter. Some people thought the location of the shooting was too brazen to not provoke questions. “I wanna know how whoever shot Nip got away on Crenshaw and Slauson, when that street always go traffic and always got people there 24/7,” wrote one man.

Slauson/Crenshaw, a chorus of almost blown car speakers 🔊 bumping Nipsey pic.twitter.com/npTDWMQ6sX — Guerrero Guerrero o baby when u (@wa_va_xo_) April 1, 2019

People blasted Hussle’s music throughout the area into the evening hours of March 31. (Be forewarned that some of the language in the tweets is profane.) Police have said little about the suspect who took the life of the beloved, community-minded rapper. “Means that Tupac gettin short on the Las Vegas strip ain’t nothing compared to Nipsey getting shot on SLAUSON AND CRENSHAW where he owned damn near the entire southwest corner! He’s out there all the time big chilling cuz he can!” wrote one man.

It’s just after 9pm PT, crowds are growing. @NipseyHussle music playing loud. A big party is surrounding the whole intersection of Slauson and Crenshaw. #NipseyHussle @NBCLA @RickNBCLA pic.twitter.com/iSJQIP3koR — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) April 1, 2019

“UPDATE: The suspect in the shooting is described as a male black & LAPD South Bureau Homicide is conducting an investigation to locate him and anyone else involved. You can expect the area of Slauson & Crenshaw to be impacted by streets closures & heavy traffic for several hours,” LAPD did write on Twitter.

BREAKING: LAPD just opened up the area where rapper @NipseyHussle was gunned down a few hours earlier signaling the end of their investigation of the crime scene. pic.twitter.com/9rtQCU20Ni — nathan (@LiloEskimo) April 1, 2019

One man wrote that he was staying up all night in memory of the Grammy-nominated rapper, whose efforts to improve his community were legendary.

People also created tribute posts in honor of Nipsey Hussle’s memory.

One of the realest rappers ever. He had a store in Crenshaw, a beautiful place where you'd go for all the good vibes. Basically like Maverick Carter's store in The Hate U Give. “If they kill me for this documentary, y’all better ride" – Nipsey Hussle pic.twitter.com/eZ50SaOPHu — Nik (@NiklausJamesJr) April 1, 2019

Crowds gathered at the spot when the LAPD opened up the crime scene just after 10:30 a.m. on the west coast.

Some drone video I just captured at the scene where rapper #NipseyHussle (@NipseyHussle) was gunned down along with 2 other people. More & more people continue to show up here, his music blasting out all over this area. Police currently looking for the shooter/shooters. #nipsey pic.twitter.com/eaDOaRdRRM — nathan (@LiloEskimo) April 1, 2019

Reports, unconfirmed, of a gun produced or another shooting hit Twitter. “JUST HAPPENED: Reportedly someone pulls out a gun at the scene where @NipseyHussle was shot and killed just a few hours earlier. No shots fired, crowd scattered. #Nipsey #nipseyhustle,” wrote one Twitter user.

JUST HAPPENED: Reportedly someone pulls out a gun at the scene where @NipseyHussle was shot and killed just a few hours earlier. No shots fired, crowd scattered. #Nipsey #nipseyhustle pic.twitter.com/BDmFCUAhLG — nathan (@LiloEskimo) April 1, 2019

However, the same Twitter user then followed that report up with this comment, “Police are now saying it was someone breaking glass. No official report. Crowds still growing.”

Fuck man fuck 💔 RT @KHOLMESlive: It’s just after 9pm PT, crowds are growing. @NipseyHussle music playing loud. A big party is surrounding the whole intersection of Slauson and Crenshaw. #NipseyHussle @NBCLA @RickNBCLA pic.twitter.com/T8gNRxowUv — Mrs Williams ♡ (@carney_asada) April 1, 2019

“Sounds like the crowd is settling down, major traffic congestion at Crenshaw X Slauson, no further on possible shooting,” wrote one man on Twitter. Hussle was associated with a clothing store at that location, and that’s where he died. The suspect(s) have not yet been identified or apprehended.

SOUTH LA – LAPD requesting a backup @ Slauson & Crenshaw. Seems a large crowd is breaking through LAPD barriers (#NipseyHussle). — Hollywood Scanner (@HWDScanner) April 1, 2019

“I think imma go out to Slauson & Crenshaw tonight. I need to be around the energy of others that feel the same. The internet isn’t real life. 😔,” wrote one man on Twitter.

Slauson & Crenshaw is really going up rn 🙏🏽 #RIPNIP — 🐾 (@manaaaa_ca) April 1, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

People Wrote That the Spontaneous Memorial Gathering Was ‘Beyond Moving’

Crenshaw and Slauson Nipsey you always been a real one prayers up to the family @NipseyHussle pic.twitter.com/Pm3VvF0fBP — KingoftheGhetto (@KingdomMade) April 1, 2019

“The scene on Slauson & Crenshaw right now is beyond moving,” wrote one Twitter user. “Look at what Nipsey meant to the community there. He helped the homeless, helped the schools, gave kids clothes, put a tech program there to help develop urban youth for the future in the tech world. RIP Nip. Blessings.”

Was down on Slauson and Crenshaw earlier . Everybody plz be safe. Pray for Nip. Pray for Lauren. Pray for his fam. Pray for LA. — Jerry Rescue!!! (@PMCRescue) April 1, 2019

Wrote another man, “Nipsey Hussle was the true meaning of the word, “impactful.” That’s why people who did not know him are affected by his passing. His work and influence went well beyond Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson.”

This picture shows Nipsey’s store, Marathon, in the background.

for those that don't know, Nipsey Hussle opened up his flagship Marathon store a couple of years ago at Crenshaw and Slauson and has worked to help uplift neighborhood folks in the process… this is heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/J4oqttfvSU — sahra (@sahrasulaiman) March 31, 2019

People started gathering at the scene immediately as news of Nipsey Hussle’s death spread.

Large crowds have gathered at the sight where Nipsey Hussle was shot dead earlier this afternoon…the area around Slauson and Crenshaw has become gridlocked as people continue to arrive @CBSLA @KNX1070 @LACoScan pic.twitter.com/yByJUP8TAi — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) April 1, 2019

Nipsey Hussle rumored to have been shot on Crenshaw and Slauson. pic.twitter.com/dLZKwEipse — righteous. (@The_LBCarter) March 31, 2019

The area around Slauson and Crenshaw became gridlocked.

Large crowds have gathered at the sight where Nipsey Hussle was shot dead earlier this afternoon…the area around Slauson and Crenshaw has become gridlocked as people continue to arrive pic.twitter.com/IApb6Pnm0y — Delta Tango (@nycbikerider) April 1, 2019

I snapped this photo of Nipsey less than a month ago in front of his store off Crenshaw and Slauson in LA. It seemed like he was on top of the world. This world is fucking cruel, man. pic.twitter.com/rDETQPQL19 — Paella Fella (@ageneyrojr) April 1, 2019

LAPD Chief Michel Moore wrote on Twitter, “Tonight’s homicide in South LA represents the latest loss in a troubling surge in violence. Since last Sunday 26 victims have been shot & 10 homicides—that’s 36 families left picking up the pieces. We will work aggressively with our community to quell this senseless loss of life.” The chief shared these photos:

Tonight's homicide in South LA represents the latest loss in a troubling surge in violence. Since last Sunday 26 victims have been shot & 10 homicides—that's 36 families left picking up the pieces. We will work aggressively with our community to quell this senseless loss of life. pic.twitter.com/1fsJXCcflS — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) April 1, 2019

When the shooting first occurred, the LAPD wrote, “At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. 3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased. We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available.”