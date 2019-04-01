Slauson, Crenshaw Crowds Gather for Nipsey Hussle

Crowds gathered at Slauson and Crenshaw in Los Angeles to mourn the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was gunned down in the parking lot earlier in the day. You can see photos and videos throughout this article.
On April 1, people were injured in a stampede as people continued to gather at the spot where Nipsey Hussle died. You can read more about the second night’s unrest here.
The traumatized but boisterous crowd literally took over the parking lot in front of Nipsey’s store once the Los Angeles Police Department was done with the crime scene. That’s the same spot where he lost his life earlier Sunday. The second police cleared away the tape, people flowed into the lot.
“Shooting Nipsey on Crenshaw and Slauson is like walking into the Oval Office and shooting the President. No hyperbole,” wrote one distraught man on Twitter. Some people thought the location of the shooting was too brazen to not provoke questions. “I wanna know how whoever shot Nip got away on Crenshaw and Slauson, when that street always go traffic and always got people there 24/7,” wrote one man.
People blasted Hussle’s music throughout the area into the evening hours of March 31. (Be forewarned that some of the language in the tweets is profane.) Police have said little about the suspect who took the life of the beloved, community-minded rapper. “Means that Tupac gettin short on the Las Vegas strip ain’t nothing compared to Nipsey getting shot on SLAUSON AND CRENSHAW where he owned damn near the entire southwest corner! He’s out there all the time big chilling cuz he can!” wrote one man.
“UPDATE: The suspect in the shooting is described as a male black & LAPD South Bureau Homicide is conducting an investigation to locate him and anyone else involved. You can expect the area of Slauson & Crenshaw to be impacted by streets closures & heavy traffic for several hours,” LAPD did write on Twitter.
One man wrote that he was staying up all night in memory of the Grammy-nominated rapper, whose efforts to improve his community were legendary.
People also created tribute posts in honor of Nipsey Hussle’s memory.
Crowds gathered at the spot when the LAPD opened up the crime scene just after 10:30 a.m. on the west coast.
Reports, unconfirmed, of a gun produced or another shooting hit Twitter. “JUST HAPPENED: Reportedly someone pulls out a gun at the scene where @NipseyHussle was shot and killed just a few hours earlier. No shots fired, crowd scattered. #Nipsey #nipseyhustle,” wrote one Twitter user.
However, the same Twitter user then followed that report up with this comment, “Police are now saying it was someone breaking glass. No official report. Crowds still growing.”
“Sounds like the crowd is settling down, major traffic congestion at Crenshaw X Slauson, no further on possible shooting,” wrote one man on Twitter. Hussle was associated with a clothing store at that location, and that’s where he died. The suspect(s) have not yet been identified or apprehended.
“I think imma go out to Slauson & Crenshaw tonight. I need to be around the energy of others that feel the same. The internet isn’t real life. 😔,” wrote one man on Twitter.
Here’s what you need to know:
People Wrote That the Spontaneous Memorial Gathering Was ‘Beyond Moving’
“The scene on Slauson & Crenshaw right now is beyond moving,” wrote one Twitter user. “Look at what Nipsey meant to the community there. He helped the homeless, helped the schools, gave kids clothes, put a tech program there to help develop urban youth for the future in the tech world. RIP Nip. Blessings.”
Wrote another man, “Nipsey Hussle was the true meaning of the word, “impactful.” That’s why people who did not know him are affected by his passing. His work and influence went well beyond Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson.”
This picture shows Nipsey’s store, Marathon, in the background.
People started gathering at the scene immediately as news of Nipsey Hussle’s death spread.
The area around Slauson and Crenshaw became gridlocked.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore wrote on Twitter, “Tonight’s homicide in South LA represents the latest loss in a troubling surge in violence. Since last Sunday 26 victims have been shot & 10 homicides—that’s 36 families left picking up the pieces. We will work aggressively with our community to quell this senseless loss of life.” The chief shared these photos:
When the shooting first occurred, the LAPD wrote, “At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. 3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased. We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available.”