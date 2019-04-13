Taylor Swift Announces Official New Music Release Date

This is not a drill, and this not like back in February, when a fan’s deep study of counting random things on Instagram photos guesstimated the release of Taylor Swift‘s new album . This announcement is a direct message from the pop star herself.

Late on Friday night, Swift changed her Twitter bio to read “4.26”, thus beginning a brand new countdown to her new music release date. Since the “Reputation” singer hasn’t tweeted since December 2018, updating her bio was a purposeful, and major update to her nations of fans.

While the 29-year-old singer could be teasing a single or an entire album, nobody knows, but her website has been updated to reveal a clocked countdown to April 26, which means there will be a big Friday release in 13 days. The bio of her Instagram page was also updated read “4.26” If you go to the website aprilTwentySix.com – it will also lead you to Swift’s website with the new countdown clock.

In less than a fortnight, when Swift’s new music fills the radio streams, it will be the first track the “Bad Blood” singer will be releasing through Republic Record and Universal Music Group, after leaving Big Machine Label Group. And to say fans were freaking out would be an understatement, #TaylorSwiftApril26 immediately started trending worldwide.

marvel stans taylor swift stans

🤝

dying in april 26 — d (@sparksflyh) April 13, 2019

🚨 POP EMERGENCY 🚨

TAYLOR SWIFT IS COMING ON APRIL 26! #TaylorSwiftApril26 — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) April 13, 2019

taylor swift is coming back!

YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QyhVISqOIO — 𝐠 𝐚 𝐛 𝐞 | 4•26•19 (@gabeawaycar) April 13, 2019

It’s been a long wait for Swift’s seventh studio album, and during that time, speculation has fueled over which and how many songs will be about boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and the wonder of whether or not the now outspoken singer will include any politically charged tracks. Her sixth album was released in November 2017, and went on to sell more than 2 million copies in the U.S. alone.

Swift is aware her fans are dying to know when her seventh album is coming out and she addressed the rampant rumors after winning Tour of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. “I love your passion,” she said. “I love your attention to detail. I love how much you care. When there’s new music, you’ll be the first to know.”

