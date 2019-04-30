Trystan Andrew Terrell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, a former student at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, is the suspect in a campus shooting that killed two people and wounded several others. Terrell, a history student, was first identified in a tweet from WSOC-9’s Joe Bruno. The suspect is 22 years old.

The shooting at UNCC was first reported at around 6:00 p.m. local time on April 30. Authorities believe that there is only one suspect in the shooting.

1. Terrell Dropped Out of UNCC This Semester

WCNC reports that Terrell dropped out of the University of North Carolina-Charlotte this semester.

BREAKING: this is a shot of the suspected UNCC student. He shouted to us as he was brought into CMPD hq, which we’re trying to decipher what he said. A Mecklenburg County ADA is inside right now with detectives. pic.twitter.com/k09y2UUBVf — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) April 30, 2019

Multiple local stations aired footage of Terrell being brought into Charlotte-Mecklenburg jail. The suspect could be seen grinning while yelling something at the assembled media.

2. A Witness Said the Gunman Was Apprehended After He Ran Out of Bullets

Trystan Terrell the identified shooter at #UNCC pic.twitter.com/bJw0AaBBKJ — Nathan Moore (@Nate_W_Moore) April 30, 2019

A witness who was live-tweeting from the scene posted the above photo. That witness described the scene as “Very chaotic scene, everyone terrified, classrooms are locked, students are inside.” He said that the wounded student was from Saudi Arabia but “I have to tell you it has nothing to do with Muslim or immigrants, it was a random shooting like many other school shootings.” The witness added that the gunman was apprehended after they ran out of bullets.

This is the shirt of the wounded student from Saudi Arabia #uncc pic.twitter.com/zgWruUzUdS — Nasim Fekrat (@NasimFekrat) April 30, 2019

Another witness told WCCB’s Drew Bollea that she was in class listening to presentations when “someone opened a door and started firing.”

3. Terrell Is a Registered Libertarian

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, Terrell is a registered member of the Libertarian Party. The registration gives his county Mecklenburg, where UNCC is located. He is described as being white and “not Hispanic or not Latino.”

4. The Suspect’s Social Security Number Was Issued in Texas

UNCC Shooter being taken away, hope everyone is safe pic.twitter.com/l7QsgUtwbS — Katherine Lopez (@K_lopez94) April 30, 2019

Online records show that Terrell’s social security number was issued in Mansfield, Texas, just southeast of Fort Worth, Texas. Further records show that the suspect lived for a time in Pelham, Alabama, and moved to Charlotte in 2014 where he lived with his father.

5. Trystan Terrell’s Mother Passed Away in 2011 After a Battle With Breast Cancer

Trystan Terrell’s mother, Robyn Terrell, passed away in December 2011 following a battle with breast cancer. Her online obituary reads, “She enjoyed spending time with her family and as a loving mother, instilled good values in her children.” The tribute adds that Robyn Terrell was survived by her husband of 21 years, Craig Terrell, Trystan Terrell, as well as a daughter.

