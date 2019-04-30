UNC-Charlotte Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

University of North Carolina-Charlotte officials have said that there was a shooting on campus on the evening of April 30. WSOC9’s Allison Latos reports that three people have been wounded and that one person is in custody. It’s not clear if any of the people involved are students. One outlet is reporting that the gunman is a male student.

Police were first called to the scene at around 5:45 p.m. local time.

Mecklenburg County 911’s service tweeted that two people have been killed and that as many as five people have been wounded, two are suffering from life-threatening injuries.

There has been no official confirmation from authorities about victims, their conditions or the status of any suspect.

1. One Witness Said the Shooting Was ‘Random’

This is the shirt of the wounded student from Saudi Arabia #uncc pic.twitter.com/zgWruUzUdS — Nasim Fekrat (@NasimFekrat) April 30, 2019

A witness who was live-tweeting from the scene posted the above photo. That witness described the scene as “Very chaotic scene, everyone terrified, classrooms are locked, students are inside.” He said that the wounded student was from Saudi Arabian but “I have to tell you it has nothing to do with Muslim or immigrants, it was a random shooting like many other school shootings.” The witness added that the gunman was apprehended after they ran out of bullets.

Another witness told WCCB’s Drew Bollea that she was in class listening to presentations when “someone opened a door and started firing.”

2. Waka Flocka Flame Was Due to Perform at the School Tonight

NOW: we’re on campus police telling students to freeze and out hands up. Police then ran towards the woods with guns drawn. pic.twitter.com/tVrbIXyvdO — Drew Bollea (@Drew_WCCB) April 30, 2019

There is no motive being made public to the attack yet. The school is located ten miles northeast of downtown Charlotte. The shooting occurred on the same night as rapper Waka Flocka Flame was due to perform at Jerry Richardson Stadium on campus. The doors for the concert opened at 6 p.m., just before the shooting was first reported.

3. The School’s Official Twitter Page Urged Students to ‘Run, Hide, Fight’

#BREAKING Heading to @unccharlotte Reports of shots fired on campus. @MecklenburgEMS mass casualty bus is en route as well. Huge response from @CMPD Working to get info. Stay with @wcnc pic.twitter.com/2rgX4VPfWZ — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) April 30, 2019

The school’s official Twitter account tweeted just before 6:00 p.m. local time on April 30, “Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately.

Monitor email and http://emergency.uncc.edu.” A second tweet sent 15 minutes later told students that the school remained on lockdown. Despite that tweet, the school’s emergency services page says, “The university is on normal operating conditions.”

4. ‘Officials Do Not Believe There Is a Further Threat to the Campus’

WCCB’s Morgan Fogarty, citing law enforcement sources, said that officials do not believe there is any further threat to the campus.

5. The Kennedy Building at UNCC Houses Mainly Administrative Offices

There are over 30,000 students enrolled at the university, in addition to just under 1,500 academic staff. According to the school’s official website, the Woodford Kennedy building houses the administrative offices for Information Technology Services. When the building first opened in 1962, it primarily housed the school’s science laboratory.

