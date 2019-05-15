David R. Langdon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David R. Langdon is arguably one of the most influential individuals in conservative politics. Langdon, who is a major behind the scenes player of election funding, recently funded this racist ad targeting Senator Elizabeth Warren and a bill (H.R. 312) that would allow a Native American to open a casino in Massachusetts, according to the Daily Beast.

The organization behind the ad is known as the Coalition to Restore American Values, and according to Ohio state records, is registered to David R. Langdon.

The attack ad links its website at the end of the video, nofauxcasino.com, where it again tries to link Warren to H.R. 312.

With Langdon being behind many attack ads and the millions of dollars which are funneled to conservative PACs year after year, it would make sense to assume that Langdon could be a major player in the 2020 election.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Langdon Wields Great Power Among Evangelical Voters David R. Langdon is an Ohio attorney who has been deemed as the man “behind the right’s dark money machine.” According to Politico, Langdon is a legal warrior who mostly fights on behalf of conservative and Christian interests and policies.

The Center for Public Integrity reports, since 2010, Langdon and at least 11 groups connected to him funneled at least $22 million to elections and ballot measures across the country.

Politico says he has also donated thousands of work hours to Alliance Defending Freedom, which describes themselves as an organization where “you can use your unique abilities and skills to make a lasting impact” and “make a difference in our world as part of a Christian organization.”

The group specializes in religious freedom cases.

2. Langdon Serves as the Treasurer of the Campaign for American Principles

The Campaign for American Principles is the political wing of the American Principles Project (APP), according to the Daily Beast.

The APP prides itself in serving human dignity. On the about section of their website, they desire “to advance the role of religion in public life, and promote the good that religious people do for society through family life, business, charity work, education, health care, and all other institutions that make up a free and generous civil society.”

The APP goes on to characterize their greatest threat as “progressive.”

“The greatest threat that this sector of society currently faces is an aggressive assault from the intolerant progressive sexual and gender ideology. In the face of this ideological push to eliminate fundamental differences between men and women, we emphasize the vibrant diversity that freedom of conscience protects within society,” the APP’s website reads.

3. Langdon’s Campaign for American Principles Uses Conservative Digital Vendor the Drogin Group

According to the Drogin Group’s website, they designed the Elizabeth Warren attack site, and it isn’t the first website they’ve designed attacking liberals.

The Drogin Group’s CEO and founder, John Drogin, served as Ted Cruz’s campaign manager in his 2011-2012 bid for a Texas Senate seat.

According to the Drogin Group’s website, the digital media group claims they are “widely considered to have revolutionized digital engagement in Republican political campaigns.”

Langdon’s Campaign for American Principles has collaborated with the Drogin Group as late as October 2018, creating an attack against Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va), according to Federal Election Commission records.

4. Langdon is a Staunch Social Conservative

According to Politico, Langdon spent a large amount of time during the 1990s and early 2000s defending socially conservative platforms.

He acted as a defense lawyer for abortion clinic protestors, worked on behalf of the Christian Coalition of Ohio – an organization which works to preserve Christian values, which they claim are “under attack” – and has represented groups opposing lesbian couples from sharing equal custody of their children.

In 2004, Langdon had a prominent role in creating a constitutional amendment to ban same-sex marriage in Ohio, according to Politico.

Many thought he was behind the constitutional amendment to politically motivate voter turnout for George W. Bush’s re-election, but he disputed those claims.

“The reason I do what I do is to protect marriage,” he told the Washington Post at the time.

5. President Trump and Langdon Seem to be on the Same Page

Although Trump and Langford seem to on the same page as far as socially conservative issues go, as Trump has nominated two Supreme Court Justices known for their conservative leanings, there is more to their relationship behind the scenes.

President Trump, who calls Senator Warren Pocahauntas as often as he can, seems to have collaborated with Langdon and his Coalition to Restore American Values as they both ridicule Warren’s Native American heritage, whether it is an ad attacking her or at a Trump rally.

Republicans shouldn’t vote for H.R. 312, a special interest casino Bill, backed by Elizabeth (Pocahontas) Warren. It is unfair and doesn’t treat Native Americans equally! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019

Trump also directly came out against H.R. 312, also claiming that it is backed by Senator Warren.

On Twitter, the President said, “Republicans shouldn’t vote for H.R. 312, a special interest casino Bill, backed by Elizabeth (Pocahontas) Warren. It is unfair and doesn’t treat Native Americans equally!”

The Daily Beast reported the tweet was an action by the President to scuttle Republican support and stall the bills progress on the House floor. A move aligned perfectly with the interests of David R. Langford and his Coalition to Restore American Values.