Jennifer Farber Dulos Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jennifer Farber Dulos is a missing Connecticut woman who was last seen on May 24. New Canaan Police say the mother of five was driving her 2017 Chevrolet Suburban in the Fairfield County town before she disappeared. The SUV was found the same day the 50-year-old Dulos vanished, but police said they released the info about the vehicle in hopes of finding that anyone who saw it or Dulos on May 24, the department said on Instagram.

“The vehicle operated by Jennifer was located on Friday May 24th. The reason a vehicle description was given in the most recent post was to provide the public with a description of the vehicle that Jennifer was operating on Friday May 24th,” New Canaan Police said in a May 29 update.

The New Canaan Police added, “We are asking anyone who had contact with Jennifer Dulos on Friday May 24th, 2019 or has information regarding her disappearance to call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544.” Police said Dulos was reported missing about 7:30 p.m. Few other details about the case have been released, including where Dulos was last seen, who she was with and who reported her missing.

Dulos, a writer, is estranged from her husband and father of her five children, Fotis Dulos, and they are going through a divorce, according to court records. She previously lived in Avon and Farmington, Connecticut, where her husband still lives. Fotis Dulos is the president and CEO of Fore Group, a prominent Connecticut custom home builder. The company builds homes in the affluent Fairfield County and the Farmington Valley regions of the state.

Police have not said if foul play is suspected in Dulos’ disappearance. But WTIC-TV reports that the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit is involved in the investigation. Fotis Dulos and his divorce attorney did not respond to requests for comment from Heavy and other news organizations. Jennifer Dulos’ attorney in the divorce proceedings told the New York Post that a hearing in the case for Wednesday, May 29, had been postponed, but did not comment further.

In a statement, her family said, “We remain hopeful that Jennifer will be found soon, and we urge anyone with information, however seemingly insignificant, to call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544. Jennifer was last seen in New Canaan, the morning of Friday, May 24, 2019, operating a black 2017 Chevy Suburban. Jennifer is 50 years of age, very slender, 5’7”, with a soft voice, dark brown eyes, and shoulder-length brown hair.”

Here’s what you need to know about Jennifer Dulos:

1. Family Members & Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos Say She Is a ‘Devoted Mother’ & ‘Organized Woman’ Who ‘Would Never, Ever, Disappear’

Family members and friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos said in a statement that it would be out of character for her to leave her home on her own without telling anyone.

“Since learning of the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos, our beloved daughter, mother, sister, cousin, aunt, and friend, we have been heartbroken; at the same time, we are moved and inspired by the support, assistance, concern, and love extended by so many,” the family and friends said in a statement obtained by WTIC-TV. “Those who know Jennifer know her to be a devoted mother; an extremely thoughtful, reliable, and organized woman; and attest that she would never, ever, disappear when she is responsible for the lives of five loving and energetic children. Jennifer is gentle, kind, intelligent, and funny, and above all she prioritizes the health and happiness of her children. She and the children have been embraced by the New Canaan Country School community, where they have made good friends and are active in athletics and arts.”

Her friends and family added, “Before living in New Canaan, Jennifer and her family resided in Farmington, where she was a beloved class parent among the Renbrook School community. We are touched by the outpouring of support from friends and colleagues in Farmington, Avon, and West Hartford. We express our sincere thanks to the law enforcement officers in both New Canaan and the Connecticut State Police. We are also deeply grateful to the New Canaan Country School for their incredible outpouring of support and care during this extremely difficult time.”

The family continued, “Please join us in seeking Jennifer’s safe return as soon as possible. Again, do not hesitate to share any information, however small, with the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544.”

According to WTIC, a police car was stationed outside of Jennifer’s New Canaan home on Tuesday. Neighbors said they saw an increased police presence. “I was going for a walk early Sunday morning through Waveny Park and I noticed a car parked by the side of the road and there seemed to be a policeman photographing the car,” Roy Cohn told the news station.

The Connecticut Post reports police officers and K-9 units were searching a wooded area on Tuesday along Frogtown Road between Weed Street and Ponus Ridge Road. About a dozen state police and New Canaan Police vehicles were seen in the Welles Lane neighborhood where Jennifer Dulos lives, the newspaper reports.

2. She Has Been Going Through a Contentious Divorce With Her Estranged Husband Fotis Dulos Since 2017

Jennifer Farber Dulos and Fotis Dulos have been since 2004. In June 2017, Jennifer Dulos filed for divorce in Stamford court, according to records on the Connecticut Judicial Branch website. Records of motions filed and hearings held, along with documents obtained by the Stamford Advocate, show that proceedings in the divorce have been contentious. Jennifer and Fotis Dulos have five children ranging in age from 6 to 11, including two pairs of twins, according to The Advocate. They have three sons and two daughters.

In July 2017, Jennifer Dulos filed for an emergency order of full custody, but it was denied by a judge, The Advocate reports. “The plaintiff has not established by a preponderance of the evidence that there is an immediate and present risk of physical danger or psychological harm to the parties’ children. As a result, the request for emergency relief is denied,” documents obtained by the newspaper state.

The couple have had a temporary custody arrangement throughout the divorce. In June 2017, Jennifer Dulos requested a guardian ad litem be appointed. According to the state judicial website, a guardian ad litem, or GAL, is brought into a case to “independently represent the best interests of the child.” In August, the two sides agreed to have a GAL appointed. Attorney Michael Meehan has served as the GAL since then.

According to The Advocate, the hearing scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, was requested by Meehan, “regarding the safety of the children.” Meehan declined to comment to the newspaper about the case.

The newspaper reports that the couple lived in Farmington until June 2017, when Jennifer Dulos abruptly left the home and rented a house in New Canaan. Fotis Dulos remained in their Farmington home, which is listed for sale for $4.35 million. Before moving to Farmington, the couple previously lived in Canton and Avon, Connecticut.

According to his company’s website, Fore Group, “Fotis Dulos has distinguished himself as a premier builder and developer in Farmington Valley. Fotis, who also holds a B.A. in Applied Mathematics from Brown University and an MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School has developed his reputation based on integrity, hard work, great communication skills, and stunning homes that people love to live in.” He is originally from Athens, Greece, according to his Facebook page.

3. Jennifer Farber Dulos Is a Writer & Blogged About Being a Mother of 5 on a Connecticut Patch Website

Jennifer Farber Dulos is a writer and has blogged about being a parent on the Patch.com websites in Farmington and Avon. She also ran her own blog, called “fivemakesseven.com.”

According to her bio on the Patch website, “Before she was a mom, she was a writer in New York, doing journalism, essays, plays and screenplays, and is currently finishing a novel.”

4. She Is a Brown University & NYU Tisch School of the Arts Graduate Who Grew Up in New York

Jennifer Dulos also attended Brown University. She graduated in 1990 and her husband graduated in 1989. She later attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, according to her bio on Patch.com.

She was born Jennifer Farber in New York. Her father, Hilliard Farber, was a well-known banker and philanthropist, along with her mother, Gloria Farber, according to an obituary published in the New York Times after his January 2017 death.

5. Dulos’ Mother Is in a Legal Dispute With Her Daughter’s Estranged Husband Over Money

Jennifer Dulos’ mother, Gloria Farber, has been embroiled in a legal dispute with her son-in-law, Fotis Dulos, since shortly after her husband’s death. Gloria Farber is the executor of Hilliard Farber’s estate. According to a complaint filed in Connecticut court in January 2018, Farber is seeking $500,000 that her now-deceased husband gave to Fotis and Jennifer Dulos in 2012. Gloria Farber says they promised to pay him back with interest, but failed to do so by June 2017.

Fotis Dulos filed a response arguing that any money given to him by Hilliard Farber was a gift, not a loan.

Later in 2018, attorneys for Gloria Farber filed a revised complaint stating that Fotis Dulos had borrowed $2.3 million from a bank to buy his home in Farmington. According to court documents, Fotis Dulos agreed to make payments on the loan and Jennifer’s parents put up security. Gloria Farber’s attorneys say Fotis Dulos has defaulted and failed to make payments on the loan, leading the bank to charge Gloria Farber’s collateral with the payments. A trial management conference is set in that case for November 2019.

Gloria Farber and her husband’s estate are also suing Fotis Dulos and his company, Fore Group, in a separate case filed in February 2019. In that case, Gloria Farber’s attorneys claim Hilliard Farber loaned money to Dulos’ company starting in 2004 for the purchase of properties. Fotis Dulos would then repay his father-in-law when he re-sold the properties, according to court documents. But Farber’s’ attorneys say Dulos and his company still owe $1 million on a $1.5 million loan made in April 2015.

Fotis Dulos’ attorneys also denied wrongdoing in the second lawsuit and again said any money given to him and his company by Hilliard Farber was meant to be a gift. That case is also still ongoing.

