Fotis Dulos: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fotis Dulos is the estranged husband of missing Connecticut woman Jennifer Farber Dulos, who vanished in New Canaan amid a contentious divorce case and child custody battle. His 50-year-old wife was last seen May 24 shortly after dropping their five children off at school in the Fairfield County town.

New Canaan Police have been investigating her disappearance along with the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Squad and other agencies. A criminal investigation has been started, which police say is standard procedure. Investigators have not said if they believe any foul play is involved in the case, but reports on May 30 by multiple news outlets revealed that investigators are treating it as a homicide.

WFSB-TV, citing police sources close to the investigation, reported that Dulos disappearance was being investigated as a homicide. The Hartford Courant reported on May 30 that traces of blood and other evidence leading investigators to suspect Dulos was the victim of a violent crime were found in her New Canaan home. Sources told the newspaper the scene appeared to have been cleaned up. Police haven’t commented on the reports.

Fotis Dulos and his attorneys have not commented. He has been not been named as a suspect or person of interest. According to WTIC-TV, Jennifer Dulos had a restraining order against her husband.

In court documents connected to the divorce case, both Fotis and Jennifer Dulos made accusations against each other. Jennifer Dulos said she was afraid of her husband and feared she would be harmed by him or he would kidnap his children and take them out of the country. Fotis Dulos grew up in Greece and has family there. In 2018, a judge gave full physical custody of the couple’s five children to Jennifer Dulos and ordered that Fotis Dulos only have contact with the children during supervised visits and on recorded speakerphone calls. Fotis Dulos disputed his estranged wife’s claims and accused her of being an unfit mother, according to documents. He also said she lied to him when he left with his children and has sought to punish him through legal filings.

Jennifer Farber Dulos, a writer, and Fotis Dulos, the 51-year-old president and CEO of the prominent luxury home builder company Fore Group, met at Brown University and married in 2004. Jennifer Dulos filed for divorce in 2017.

“We are asking anyone who had contact with Jennifer Dulos on Friday, May 24th, 2019 or has information regarding her disappearance to call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544,” New Canaan Police said. Her Chevrolet Suburban was found on May 24 at Waveny Park. Police have searched the New Canaan park and the Welles Lane neighborhood where Jennifer lives. Her family and friends issued a statement saying, “Those who know Jennifer know her to be a devoted mother; an extremely thoughtful, reliable, and organized woman; and attest that she would never, ever, disappear when she is responsible for the lives of five loving and energetic children.”

According to the Courant, sources said Dulos was reported missing by two friends on Friday. She dropped her children off at school in New Canaan and then missed an 11 a.m. appointment, the newspaper reports. She then missed another appointment at 1 p.m. that same day and her friends called police about 7 p.m. to report her missing.

Here’s what you need to know about Fotis Dulos:

1. Fotis Dulos Was Accused of Exhibiting ‘Irrational, Unsafe, Bullying, Threatening & Controlling Behavior’ & Jennifer Dulos Said She Feared He Would ‘Harm Me in Some Way’ for Filing for Divorce

Jennifer Dulos filed for divorce from her husband Fotis Dulos in state Superior Court in Stamford on June 20, 2017, according to the Connecticut Judicial Branch website. After filing for divorce, Jennifer Dulos left the Farmington home she co-owns with her husband and moved to a rented house in New Canaan.

The Dulos have five children, including three sons and two daughters, ranging in age from 8 to 13. The Dulos kids include two sets of twins.

The heated divorce and child custody case has had hundreds of motions filed and hearings held since 2017. In addition, a guardian ad litem, or GAL, was appointed to represent the children in the case. The GAL was requested by Jennifer Dulos, court documents show. Attorney Michael Meehan was appointed by a judge after an agreement by the couple in August 2017. A GAL is used to “independently represent the best interests of the child.” According to The Advocate, the hearing scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, was requested by Meehan, “regarding the safety of the children.” Meehan declined to comment to the newspaper about the case. The hearing was postponed after Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

In June 2017, Jennifer Dulos wrote in court documents, that her husband had “exhibited irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening and controlling behavior.” A month after filing for divorce, in July 2017, Jennifer Dulos sought an emergency order of custody, saying her husband’s behavior, “significantly intensified in the last three weeks and I am afraid for my safety.” She also said she was concerned for the safety of her children. She wrote in the document:

I am afraid of my husband. I know that filing for divorce, and filing this motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way. He has the attitude that he must always win at all costs. He is dangerous and ruthless when he believes that he has been wronged. During the course of our marriage, he told me about sickening revenge fantasies and plans to cause physical harm to others who have wronged him. For example, flying a plane over an ex-client’s home and dropping a brick on his house. I fear for my family’s safety and I believe him to be highly capable and vengeful enough to take the children and disappear.

She also said Fotis Dulos, “made a specific threat to kidnap the children,” and take them to Greece or another country. She said he would “take all of the children, disappear,” and “you will never find us,” according to court documents. She said he applied for Greek passports for himself and the children and scheduled an interview with the Greek consulate in New York City.

She also said her estranged husband had bought a handgun. “I am terrified for my family’s safety, especially since discovering the gun, since my husband has a history of controlling, volatile and delusional behavior,” she wrote in the affidavit. She said when she learned he had a gun, he became, “enraged,” and “stood inches from her face and berated her. He followed her upstairs and trapped her in a bedroom, physically intimidating her.”

Fotis Dulos responded by saying he, “never physically threatened, stalked or assaulted,” Jennifer Dulos and had never threatened to take the children to Greece. He also denied buying a gun in order to threaten her. He voluntarily turned the gun into Farmington Police, court documents show. He said in a court filing, he “legally purchased a gun because he wanted to learn how to use a firearm in case he needed to protect his family.”

Judge Thomas Colin rejected the request, writing that Jennifer Dulos, “has not established by a preponderance of the evidence that there is an immediate and present risk of physical danger or psychological harm to the parties’ children.” He set up a temporary custody plan that included the children staying in New Canaan. Colin wrote:

It is clear that in the weeks immediately preceding the filing of this action, the atmosphere in the parties’ home deteriorated. The plaintiff was upset over the breakdown of the marriage and what she perceived to be the defendant’s controlling and aggressive behavior. The defendant became upset because he felt that he could no longer control the situation and unilaterally dictate its outcome. Arguments followed, including in the presence of the children. Things were said in anger. However, the court is hopeful that once things settle down and cooler heads prevail, these extremely well educated and accomplished parents will be able to reach an agreement on a mutually acceptable parenting plan, with the assistance of their experienced and talented counsel.

In January 2018, after Jennifer Dulos again requested an emergency custody order, Fotis Dulos responded by saying that his estranged wife had boasted to her children that she could have him hurt, making “disparaging comments,” and sayiing she could “have the Mafia break your dad’s legs with a baseball bat.”

But Judge Donna Heller wrote in March 2018, that there was “no credible evidence to support the defendant’s claim that the plaintiff had hired a hit man to break his legs. To the contrary, the evidence supports the conclusion that the defendant fabricated the charge.”

Heller found that Fotis Dulos broke court orders in multiple ways, “to achieve his personal goals,” including by getting his children to lie for him. A psychiatrist hired by Meehan found that Fotis Dulos’ actions caused psychological harm to the children, Heller wrote.

Heller ruled in that March 2018 order that Jennifer Dulos have sole physical custody of the children, and final decision-making authority with regards to them, while they shared joint legal custody. Fotis Dulos, would have visitation, “in a public supervised setting and to have telephone access to them by speakerphone, so that the calls may be monitored.” ]

In one incident, Fotis Dulos was accused of almost striking her with his SUV when he came to pick up the children. She wrote in court documents that he swerved at the last minute after accelerating toward her and their children witnessed it. After that, she wrote that he told her, “You should be locked away,” and, “Why don’t you pop another pill?” She also wrote that he told her, “You’re insane,” “You should be put in an insane asylum,” “You are an unfit mother,” and “I can do whatever I want. You don’t have a restraining order,” The Connecticut Post reports.

On May 8, 2019, in one of the most recent filings in the case, Jennifer Dulos filed a motion for contempt, claiming her estranged husband filed “improper and misleading financial affidavits.” The motion states that he, “seeks to hide the true value of the business entity which is known as the Fore Group Inc … of which he is the sole shareholder, and which is also his altered ego and identity of interest.” Jennifer Dulos’ attorney wrote:

The Defendant continues to conceal the value of the Fore Group Inc. while annotating his financial affidavit with the comment that he is too poor to hire a business valuator to establish a value for the business and his concomitant claim that he does not have any idea as to the value of his business—despite personal net worth statements and applications for loans from financial institutions and banks made in connection with loans from Fore Group, Inc., for which is under ongoing obligations to report adverse financial conditions to the lender,” it said…. (He) has stonewalled discovery of his personal and business finances and engaged in conduct designed and intended to hide the true nature of various business transactions during period relevant to this action for dissolution of marriage.

Jennifer Dulos requested that Fotis Dulos, “provide full and unlimited access to the books, records and ESI [Employees’ State Insurance] of his personal and corporate finances.” He objected to the motion.

Fotis Dulos told a different story in court documents. He claimed that his estranged wife was trying to alienate him from his children, WTIC-TV reports. A day before Jennifer Dulos filed for divorce in 2017, Fotis Dulos called Farmington Police and said he was concerned about his children.

“I am worried about my wife and kids, because they left to go to New York and I haven’t been able to get in touch with them,” Dulos told a dispatcher. “I’ve been texting and I see that the texts are being delivered, but no one is responding to me.”

He wrote in court documents that she had said she was taking the children to a gravesite when they fled Farmington on Father’s Day in 2017, but was really taking them to their new home in New Canaan. He argued that her lie and the medications she takes, including psychotic and anti-anxiety medication, “renders her incapable of parenting.”

Fotis Dulos said in a court document that the original separation plan was for the children and Jennifer Dulos to move to her mother’s house in Pound Ridge, New York, where they would live during the week and in the summer. He would stay in a guest house in the property, “to spend as much time with the minor children as possible.” They would spend weekends at their home in Farmington.

Jennifer Dulos replied, “He also informed me that he will come and go from my mother’s residence whenever he wants during the week. Essentially, he expects to continue to exhibit complete control over me and the children.”

2. Jennifer Dulos Also Accused Her Husband of Having an Affair With a Woman Who Works for His Company & Said He Has an Obsession With Water Skiing & Making His Children Excel at the Sport

According to court documents in the divorce case, Jennifer Dulos accused Fotis Dulos of having an affair with Michelle Troconis Arreaza. According to her now-deleted Facebook page, Michelle Troconis, who is originally from Argentina, worked with Fore Group. She is a mother and a former TV host and producer for ESPN in Argentina. She has also worked in marketing and as an event coordinator. After Jennifer and Fotis Dulos separated, Troconis and Fotis Dulos continued to date, which was a point of contention throughout the divorce proceedings. It is not clear if they are still dating. Troconis could not be reached for comment by Heavy.

Jennifer Dulos said Fotis Dulos threatened to take their children to Argentina, “to be with his paramour,” and hide them at a ski resort owned by the father of Troconis’ daughter. Jennifer Dulos said when she told her husband he was leaving him, “he informed me that our children and I will continue to reside in the marital home every weekend and during the summer, so that we all (his paramour and her daughter included) would be together.”

In later court filings, Jennifer Dulos said that Troconis and her daughter had moved into the Farmington home with Fotis Dulos. Judge Heller wrote in a court order, “In view of the close bond among all five children, the court finds it highly likely that all five of the children have been adversely impacted by the breakdown of their parents’ marriage, the defendant’s relationship with (Troconis) and the pressure that the defendant has placed on them to lie.”

Jennifer Dulos also said in court documents that her estranged husband had an obsession with competitive water skiing and was forcing their children to train to become elite competitors in the sport. Online records show that Fotis Dulos has competed in water skiing events around the world and his children have also taken part in competitions. His Facebook page shows several photos of him and his children competing in the sport.

Jennifer Dulos wrote in court documents that her husband was obsessed with water skiing and wanted their children to have world-class ability at the sport. She said he had them on a “dangerous and excessive” training regimen that would sometimes go from morning to night. She said he once threw a ski against a rock and broke it when the children refused to train. “We are all terrified to disobey my husband,” she wrote in an affidavit. On another occasion, Jennifer Dulos said her husband was outraged when she planned other activities for a day he felt the children should be on the water. “He got within inches of my face and berated me,” she wrote, according to The Post.

3. Fotis Dulos Has Been Involved in a Legal Dispute Over Money With His Mother-in-Law Since 2018

In addition to the divorce and child custody proceedings with his wife, Fotis Dulos has been embroiled in civil cases with his mother-in-law, Gloria Farber, and the estate of his father-in-law, Hilliard Farber, since 2018. Hilliard Farber died in January 2017. He was a well known philanthropist and banker in New York. He worked as a vice president at Chase Manhattan Bank and owned his own brokerage firm, Hilliard Farber & Co., along with serving as a Brookings Institute fellow.

For many years, Hilliard Farber helped finance Dulos home building business, according to court documents. Hilliard Farber would front the money to purchase land and build homes and Dulos would then pay him back with interest after the new luxury home was sold. In one lawsuit, Dulos is accused of not paying back the money. In another lawsuit, Dulos is accused of failing to pay back money he and his wife used to purchase a home in Farmington.

According to a complaint filed in Connecticut court in January 2018, Farber is seeking $500,000 that her now-deceased husband gave to Fotis and Jennifer Dulos in 2012. Gloria Farber says they promised to pay him back with interest, but failed to do so by June 2017.

Fotis Dulos filed a response arguing that any money given to him by Hilliard Farber was a gift, not a loan.

Later in 2018, attorneys for Gloria Farber filed a revised complaint stating that Fotis Dulos had borrowed $2.3 million from a bank to buy his home in Farmington. According to court documents, Fotis Dulos agreed to make payments on the loan and Jennifer’s parents put up security. Gloria Farber’s attorneys say Fotis Dulos has defaulted and failed to make payments on the loan, leading the bank to charge Gloria Farber’s collateral with the payments. A trial management conference is set in that case for November 2019.

Gloria Farber and her husband’s estate are also suing Fotis Dulos and his company, Fore Group, in a separate case filed in February 2019. In that case, Gloria Farber’s attorneys claim Hilliard Farber loaned money to Dulos’ company starting in 2004 for the purchase of properties. Fotis Dulos would then repay his father-in-law when he re-sold the properties, according to court documents. But Farber’s’ attorneys say Dulos and his company still owe $1 million on a $1.5 million loan made in April 2015.

Fotis Dulos’ attorneys also denied wrongdoing in the second lawsuit and again said any money given to him and his company by Hilliard Farber was meant to be a gift. That case is also still ongoing.

4. He Was Born in Turkey, Grew Up in Greece & Graduated From Brown University Before Founding Fore Group in 2004 After Working as a Management Consultant

Fotis Dulos was born in Turkey and grew up in Athens, Greece, according to his Facebook page. He moved to the United States in 1986 attended Brown University in Rhode Island and graduated from the Ivy League school in 1989 with degrees in economics and applied mathematics. He later completed his master’s degree in finance at Columbia University in 1997.

Jennifer Farber Dulos also attended Brown University, graduating in 1990. She later attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

According to his Linkedin profile, Dulos was a partner at Petros Dulos & Co. from 1989 to 1995 and then was a manager at Cap Gemini Ernst & Young from 1997 to 2004. He was working as a management consultant in those jobs. In 2004, Dulos founded Fore Group Inc. in Connecticut to build luxury homes in the affluent Farmington Valley and Fairfield County regions of the state. He is listed on the company’s website as its president and CEO. The company has received prestige and several awards and is well known for developing homes in Connecticut.

The company’s website states:

We can build a high quality, beautiful house, and we can do it on time and within budget; we have won awards for doing just that. But, what is not immediately apparent about Fore Group, and what I think sets up apart in the industry, is our ability to partner with the client, the architect, the designer and the sub-contractors in a collaborative way and transform the building process into a common cause. We do this with a lot of hard work, honesty and an unmatched ability to manage expectations, solve issues and enable decisions. Ask anyone who has worked alongside us, they will tell you, whether it’s an elegant, eco-friendly estate designed by Peter Bohlin on Block Island, a technologically advanced structure for a blind client in Burlington, a chateau-like dream house overlooking the entire valley in Avon, or even a high end, modern salon on Madison Avenue, we keep ourselves at the forefront of new technology, remain environmentally responsible, and most of all, build structures that reflect their surroundings, bettering them, creating something even more beautiful in reality than what was on paper. Like a great actor bringing a script to life, we do that for buildings, homes, and workspaces. We bring them to life, and may I add, we fully love what we do.

Dulos’ bio on the website says, “Fotis Dulos has distinguished himself as a premier builder and developer in Farmington Valley. … Fotis, who also holds a B.A. in Applied Mathematics from Brown University and an MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School has developed his reputation based on integrity, hard work, great communication skills, and stunning homes that people love to live in. … Fotis also enjoys competitive water skiing, downhill skiing, architecture, reading, flying and playing Legos with his kids.”

Dulos was named Builder of the Year in 2015 by the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut. In a feature article that same year in Connecticut Builder, Dulos said about his approach to building luxury homes, “Men like to solve things, and women like to be heard. We do both – solve problems and listen.”

The article described several million-dollar homes that Dulos had recently sold, and a seven-home development, Jefferson Crossing, his company built in Farmington. He moved his family into one of the homes there.

Dulos told American Builders Quarterly in 2014, “I’d always been interested in real estate. I grew up watching my sister, who is 13 years older than I am, flourish in a career as an architect, and I like the aesthetics of nice homes. So, I financed a home for a builder and paid very close attention to what he was doing. I realized it’s a pretty straightforward process and leverages a lot of the experiences I had in management consulting.”

He added, “We didn’t have the client confidence to go straight to the super high end from the beginning, so we did some spec homes. People quickly realized we had the capability, so we got some custom work. But, as it turns out, we’re really fitted to the high end of the market.”

Dulos continued, “We understand the client and vice versa. All of us at Fore Group have solid educational backgrounds, and most of us have worked in finance. As a result, we can speak to our clients at their level. They’re smart. They understand the analytics—how you’re costing the project, sequencing it, managing it. They’re interested in the details, down to the structural. And they’re very interested in design and architecture. That’s important, because there are a lot of decisions to be made: it takes around six months to complete a smaller home, as many as two years to complete a larger one. We give them all the relevant information and let them make the decisions, and they make the right ones.”

5. Fotis Dulos Has Sought Custody of His 5 Children While His Wife Is Missing & Says His Mother-in-Law Is Keeping Them Under Armed Guard at Her NYC Apartment

Fotis Dulos has sought custody of his five children while his wife is missing, according to a letter sent to the judge in the divorce case by his attorney. Fotis Dulos’ attorney also said in the letter that the children are with their grandmother, Gloria Farber, who is Jennifer’s mother.

“On Friday, May 24, 2019, Ms. Jennifer Dulos was reported missing. At the same time, her nanny … brought all five Dulos children to New York City to the apartment of Gloria Farber, Ms. Dulos’ 85-year-old mother,” Fotis’ attorney wrote in the letter to Judge Donna Heller on May 29. “They have since hired an armed bodyguard and remain in New York. … My client has joint custody, but is limited by your orders. However, at this point, the court needs to take action to provide my client with custody (or someone with the legal ability to act).”

Fotis Dulos has been living at his Farmington home that he co-owns with Jennifer Dulos, WTIC-TV reports. The house listed for sale for $4.35 million. Dulos’ company, Fore Group, is also based at the home.

The New York Post reports that Fotis Dulos tried to visit his children at their grandmother’s apartment on May 29, but he was turned away by the security guards hired by her.

Jennifer Farber Dulos is a writer and has blogged about being a parent on the Patch.com websites in Farmington and Avon. She also ran her own blog, called “fivemakesseven.com.” According to her bio on the Patch website, “Before she was a mom, she was a writer in New York, doing journalism, essays, plays and screenplays, and is currently finishing a novel.”

A family spokesperson, Carrie Luft, told ABC’s “Good Morning America,” on May 30, “It’s devastating, a heartbreaking situation. We are all incredibly concerned, but very hopeful she will come back to us safe and sound. And a great deal of what is keeping everyone going is the outpouring of support from the public.”

Luft added that her children are desparate for her to return home, saying, “They miss their mother terribly, but they are doing as well under the circumstances as one coul. Jennifer is an incredibly devoted mother. She is also the most reliable and conscientious person I know. She is never late for anything, she shows up early to everything in her life. I, and her friends and family, know she would never ever disappear voluntarily.”

Her family and friends issued a statement after her disappearance.

“Since learning of the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos, our beloved daughter, mother, sister, cousin, aunt, and friend, we have been heartbroken; at the same time, we are moved and inspired by the support, assistance, concern, and love extended by so many,” the family and friends said in a statement obtained by WTIC-TV. “Those who know Jennifer know her to be a devoted mother; an extremely thoughtful, reliable, and organized woman; and attest that she would never, ever, disappear when she is responsible for the lives of five loving and energetic children. Jennifer is gentle, kind, intelligent, and funny, and above all she prioritizes the health and happiness of her children. She and the children have been embraced by the New Canaan Country School community, where they have made good friends and are active in athletics and arts.”

Her friends and family added, “Before living in New Canaan, Jennifer and her family resided in Farmington, where she was a beloved class parent among the Renbrook School community. We are touched by the outpouring of support from friends and colleagues in Farmington, Avon, and West Hartford. We express our sincere thanks to the law enforcement officers in both New Canaan and the Connecticut State Police. We are also deeply grateful to the New Canaan Country School for their incredible outpouring of support and care during this extremely difficult time.”

The family continued, “We remain hopeful that Jennifer will be found soon, and we urge anyone with information, however seemingly insignificant, to call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544. Jennifer was last seen in New Canaan, the morning of Friday, May 24, 2019, operating a black 2017 Chevy Suburban. Jennifer is 50 years of age, very slender, 5’7”, with a soft voice, dark brown eyes, and shoulder-length brown hair … Please join us in seeking Jennifer’s safe return as soon as possible. Again, do not hesitate to share any information, however small, with the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544.”

