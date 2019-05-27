Philip Perry, Liz Cheney’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Philip Jonathan Perry, 54, an attorney and former Homeland Security General Counsel, is the husband of congresswoman Liz Cheney. Cheney, the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, has been representing Wyoming in the House since 2017. Perry and Cheney have been married since 1993 and have five children together.

Cheney made headlines after stating on May 26, 2019, that the FBI agents involved in investigating Donald Trump and his campaign could be guilty of treason. In an interview with Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week,” Cheney specifically mentioned text messages former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page exchanged during the 2016 campaign. Cheney stated that their messages criticizing Trump and saying that he could not become president “sounds an awful lot like a coup and it could well be treason.”

President Trump shared a headline about Cheney’s interview on Twitter the following day.

Liz Cheney: Statements by agents investigating Trump 'could well be treason' https://t.co/ViG9DSrsXY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2019

Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, is based in Washington, D.C. and previously served in the Bush administration. But he appears to have largely stayed out of the political spotlight since returning to private practice.

1. Philip Perry is a Partner at a Law Firm in Washington, D.C.

Philip Perry’s wife represents the state of Wyoming and he is registered to vote in that state. But Perry’s work is centered in Washington, D.C. Perry is a partner at Latham & Watkins. According to his Linkedin profile, Perry has been associated with the firm since 1993.

In 2018, Perry was named as a “Litigation Trailblazer” by the National Law Journal. The firm shared the award announcement on its website, which included that “Perry, whose focus is on constitutional issues and the power of regulatory agencies, was lauded for his work in a number of subject matter areas, including the regulation of biotechnology, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and a range of other topics.”

One of Perry’s most well-known cases, Monsanto Co. v. Geertson Seed Farms, resulted in a victory at the Supreme Court. Perry represented Monsanto, an agricultural company. He argued that the company had the right to sell modified alfalfa seeds to farmers. The opponent argued that the seeds might not be safe for the environment, as explained by “SCOTUSblog.” After losing in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, Perry took the case to the Supreme Court. The higher court sided with Monsanto in a 7-1 vote.

2. Phil Perry Was Registered to Vote in Both Wyoming & Virginia For Several Months in 2013

Phil Perry and Liz Cheney were primarily based on the east coast after they got married. Both worked in government service and they lived in McLean, Virginia. According to a Washington Post article from 2013, they sent their young children to the Country Day School in McLean for preschool and the “costly private Potomac School” located just three miles away from Washington, D.C.

In 2012, the family purchased a nearly $2 million home in Wyoming and Liz Cheney announced a run for the Senate the following year. The home is located in Wilson, a census-designated area in Teton County and part of the Jackson statistical area.

Perry registered to vote as a Wyoming resident in March of 2013. According to Politico, he signed a document stating that he was not registered to vote in any other state, but this turned out to be inaccurate. Perry was still a registered voter in Virginia. The matter was resolved but it did not help the criticism Cheney faced during the election; opponents accused her of being a “carpetbagger.” Politico reported at the time that the campaign “declined to answer questions about how much time [Perry] actually spends in the Cowboy State.” His wife eventually withdrew from the Senate race. (Cheney went on to win a race for the House in 2016).

3. Philip Perry Was a Government Employee While Father-in-Law Dick Cheney Was the Vice President

Philip Perry served in the administration of George W. Bush during both terms. Perry joined the Department of Justice in 2001 and served as the Acting Associate Attorney General.

In February of 2002, Perry worked as the General Counsel in the Office of Management and Budget at the White House. He left that position in September of 2003. He appears to have focused on private practice work during 2004, because his next listed government position began in 2005. Perry tranfered over to the Department of Homeland Security in 2005 as a General Counsel.

4. Phil Perry & Liz Cheney Tied the Knot in Wyoming in 1993 & Have Five Children

Philip Perry met Elizabeth Cheney during the summer of 1991, according to the Casper Star Tribune. They got married in 1993 and the ceremony took place in Jackson, Wyoming.

Perry and Cheney went on to have five children. They have two sons and three daughters.

After the family relocated to Wyoming in 2012, the kids reportedly attended public schools there.

5. Perry Earned His Law Degree From Cornell in 1990

Philip Perry is a graduate of Colorado College. He earned his bachelor’s degree from there in 1986. His wife, Liz Cheney, is also a Colorado College alum, having graduated in 1988.

Perry moved to the east coast for law school. He earned his law degree in 1990 from Cornell.

According to his law firm’s website, Perry is licensed to practice law in California, Washington D.C., and Wyoming.

