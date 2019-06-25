El Campo High School Teacher Accused of Making Porn in Classroom

El Campo High School has been rocked with scandal after a substitute teacher was fired after she was accused of making porn for her PornHub channel in her classroom.

The El Campo Independent School District said in a statement on June 24, “The District is aware that an improper criminal incident involving a substitute teacher, 24, occurred at ECHS. The incident involved a singular substitute teacher and no student or other district staff were involved. The district has terminated the substitute’s employment and is seeking legal advice on this specific incident. The district continues to hold the safety and well being of our students and staff as our top priority.” El Campo High School is located 70 miles southwest of Houston.

The Local Police Chief Said He Hasn’t Seen Anything Like This in 27 Years of Law Enforcement

Substitute teacher accused of recording pornographic videos of herself in a classroom, posting on a porn site. The videos taken inside El Campo High School when students were still in school. The district says the sub has been fired,they are seeking legal counsel @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/J96GdmhqG8 — Brhe Berry ABC13 (@BrheABC13) June 25, 2019

ABC Houston was the first to report that the incident involved a female teacher allegedly making pornographic videos in her classroom. A school source told the station that the teacher had allegedly made lewd videos in a classroom and a teacher’s workroom in May 2019. Fox Houston reports that the teacher had been with the school for three months before being fired.

El Campo Police Department Chief Terry Stanphill told the Houston Chronicle that nobody else was involved in the filming and that the teacher made an effort to ensure nobody at the school knew what was going on. The chief added, “I’ve been in law enforcement for 27 years, and this is the first time I have ever run into anything like this.”

At the time of writing, no charges have been filed in the case although the teacher could face trespassing or public lewdness counts. While the school district will seek to ban the teacher from the school campus.

A Woman Purporting to Be the Teacher Says Someone Who Viewed One of Her Videos Recognized the Classroom & Told the Principal

A PornHub profile claims to be from the teacher in question. The bio for that profile sees the person describe themselves as “a mom of a rambunctious toddler and a substitute teacher.” She adds, “I’m a bit of an exhibitionist and I want people to watch me please myself or be pleased.” In the profile, the teacher says that she is in an open relationship and that she joined PornHub in May 2019.

The teacher uses that profile to advertise her Snapchat account. One video on that page is titled, “Naughty Substitute Teacher Almost gets Caught in the Teachers Lounge.” While another video shows the teacher masturbating in a classroom. The Texas state flag can clearly be seen in the background of the video.

On June 20, the teacher wrote on her page that she may need to make a new channel due to “So Much Drama.” On June 19, the teacher wrote, “Naughty Substitute Teacher vids being deleted. Check my snap story for the reason why. Download them if you wanna keep them I guess.” Earlier that day, the teacher explained, “Some one recognized the classroom in one of my videos, they told the principal and he asked me to take them down 😭😭😭😭 I might lose my job over this. I won’t know till next semester.”

