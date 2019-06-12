Melissa Cohen Married Hunter Biden on May 16, Reports Say

Melissa Cohen married Hunter Biden on May 16 in Los Angeles. Hunter had recently been in a relationship with his brother Beau’s widow, Hallie. TMZ reported in June that Hunter, 49, tied the knot with Cohen in a ceremony conducted by a “minister who runs an instant marriage company.” The gossip site asserts that Hunter’s family, including his father, Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden.

Hunter was previously married to Kathleen Buhle between 1993 and 2017, the couple had three daughters together before their divorce. E! reports that Cohen is a native of South Africa and now lives in Los Angeles. The E! report adds that Hunter and his bride only met each other in May.

The Reason’s for Hunter’s Split From His Brother’s Widow Were Never Revealed

Page Six was the first to report that Hunter had split from his brother’s widow, Hallie, on April 30. The tabloid was the first to break the news that the couple was dating in 2017. At that time, Hunter Biden told Page Six, “Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most. We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.” Beau Biden succumbed to brain cancer nine months before his brother started dating his widow. Vice President Joe Biden gave his blessing to the controversial relationship.

Hunter Biden Has Said That He Does Not Believe His Personal Life Would Affect His Father’s 2020 Chances

In March 2019, Hunter said in an interview with Vanity Fair that he did not believe his personal life would affect his father’s chances of defeating President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Hunter maintained that his father has “always remained proud” of him. Hunter added, “My father has been a constant source of love and strength in my life.”

When Hunter Divorced From His Wife in 2017, Kathleen Buhle Accused Him of Spending Their Money on Prostitutes

Around the time that Hunter Biden’s relationship with his brother’s widow was revealed, Kathleen Buhle accused him of spending over $120,000 over the course of a two-month period on drugs, alcohol and prostitutes. The accusation in the couple’s divorce added that Hunter was allegedly spending money on “gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations,” according to People Magazine. While Page Six reported that Hunter was countering, alleging that Kathleen had been unfaithful during their marriage.

