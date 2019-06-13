Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, June 13

Tired of charging your cellphone all the time? Apple has a new software solution it says will improve the battery’s lifespan. A St. Louis Blues fan, who placed a bet back in January that his team would win the Stanley Cup, is cashing in big today. And Burger King is putting an “upside down” sandwich on the menu.

TOP STORY: Apple Says Its New Software Upgrade Will Help Your Phone Battery Last Longer

As your phone ages, the battery life generally loses effectiveness. Hopefully, this new option will help with that. https://t.co/ZQrj38xQxq — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 13, 2019

Apple has been working to solve its customers’ most-common complaint: batteries that wear out and struggle to hold a charge as the phone ages. This has become more of a pressing issue as people tend to hang on to their phones for several years, as opposed to going in for the latest model.

The tech company’s software update, iOS 13, includes a feature to help extend your battery’s life. It’s called “optimized battery charging” and will be publicly available this fall.

Apple explains on its website that the lithium ion batteries in iPhones can quickly charge up to 80 percent. That last 20 percent requires a “trickle charge” that is more of a workout for the battery. Apple’s update will reduce the amount of time the phone spends trying to reach and maintain a 100 percent charge.

The company explains, “A new option helps slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your iPhone spends fully charged. iPhone uses on-device machine learning to understand your daily charging routine so it can wait to finish charging past 80% until you need to use it.”

OFF-BEAT: Uber Eats Will Soon Begin Delivering Meals By Drone

Uber Eats will start delivering food with drones this summer—but it has long been Uber's secret gold mine https://t.co/QAPfRhamO7 pic.twitter.com/Y4fdh6T30H — Forbes (@Forbes) June 12, 2019

Look to the sky over San Diego later this summer. Residents and visitors can expect to see drones flying overhead. Uber Eats wants to begin testing drone-delivery service and is waiting for final approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Now don’t get too excited– the drones won’t be dropping off meals directly on a customer’s doorstep. Instead, the drone would fly to a designated landing zone. An Uber Eats driver would complete the delivery. Bloomberg reported that the drone could also land on the roof of an Uber Eats vehicle.

Uber has partnered with McDonald’s to begin testing the drone service. Forbes reported that the company flew a drone from a McDonald’s to San Diego State University “using an off-the-shelf AR200 drone” during a trial run in May. Local San Diego restaurant Juniper & Ivy is also expected to jump on board.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: A St. Louis Blues Fan Just Won $100,000 After Betting His Team Would Win the Stanley Cup

Yesssss. So proud of the Blues, the fans, the city of STL, as well as Paris casino for paying me out shortly. LETS GO BLUES! — Scott A Berry (@ScottABerry1) June 13, 2019

Scott A. Berry is having a really good day! The St. Louis Blues have captured the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins last night in Game 7. It is the very first Stanley Cup championship for the franchise.

The title seemed far from likely back in January. The Blues were in last place in their division and the odds of them winning the Stanley Cup were 250 to 1. But Berry had faith that his team could turn it around. So, he bet $400 on the Blues winning the whole thing during a trip to Las Vegas. That bet has now made Berry $100,000 richer.

What is it like when your team wins the Stanley Cup and you won $100,000 off a $400 bet? Here’s ⁦@ScottABerry1⁩ (with champagne bottle in hand) in the middle celebrating with friends. pic.twitter.com/Mt9j6FuFu3 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 13, 2019

Darren Rovell of the Action Network shared the above video to Twitter, showing Berry popping a champagne bottle after the Blues took home victory in Game 7. Berry told Rovell that he had offers to sell the bet but he repeatedly refused.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

It's just like a normal Whopper, but upside-down. https://t.co/nAe7gl0Q8B — CNN (@CNN) June 13, 2019

Meteorologist Joe Crain, who criticized his TV station’s weather alert system during the forecast, is out of a job.

Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, got married in Los Angeles weeks after breaking up with his brother’s widow.

Burger King plans to sell “Upside-Down Whopper” sandwiches in honor of the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” which returns for a new season on July 4.

Many breakfast cereals still contain an ingredient found in weed killer, officials say.

Facebook collected sensitive data from 187,000 users using its Research App, which Apple later banned.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

1st recorded automobile race was 124 years ago today in France from to Bordeaux and back, a 732-mile course won by Emile Levassor in 48 hours and 48 minutes https://t.co/IHEmfwLoFk pic.twitter.com/n5r0JzVRSs — Rick Brutti (@Rbrutti) June 13, 2019

Auto racing is one of the most popular sports in America. But the very first organized auto race took place in France on June 13, 1895.

Emile Levassor drove from Paris to Bordeaux and back again, a distance of 732 miles. He completed the course in less than 49 hours, according to Automotive News.

Of course, cars traveled much slower back then. Levassor’s average speed was about 15 miles per hour. History.com described the vehicle as a “Panhard et Levassor car with a two-cylinder, 750-rpm, four-horsepower Daimler Phoenix engine.”

