Lori Harvey: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lori Harvey, the 22-year-old daughter of Marjorie Harvey and stepdaughter of television personality Steve Harvey, is making headlines after rumors popped up that she was engaged to rapper and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, 49.

Harvey, who once dated Combs’ son Sean, is fiercely denying the stories. On June 23, she posted a comment, hoping to put the chatter to rest. “I’m not engaged. Stop believing everything y’all read on a blog,” she wrote. Combs is also denying the rumor.



The gossip started after a series of events: Comb’s ex-girlfriend Virginia V. made comments about seeing the two of them together on several occasions, guests at a recent Ciroc party noticed Harvey sporting a large diamond ring, and the lovely model posted a photo on Instagram with the comment “Somebody Wife.”

While no one except Lori and Diddy knows for certain if they’re set to tie the knot, here’s what you need to know about Lori Harvey.

1. Harvey Broke out as Successful Model in 2017

Harvey has been described as a “rising star” in the modeling world, breaking out during a 2017 runway walk for Dolce & Gabbana. Since then she has graced the catwalk at several D&G shows.

At just 5’3″ Harvey is at least six inches shorter than most traditional runway models. Despite her petite frame, Harvey has appeared modeled in New York, Milan, and Paris. When asked how she entered the world of high-fashion runway modeling, she told BET that it “literally just happened to me.”

“Being that I’m not a traditional model, it’s kind of cool because I feel like it’s opening up a door for a new generation of models that look more like me versus being 5-foot-10 and super skinny [with a] super flat stomach and super skinny legs like everything looks so perfect,” she said.

In addition to modeling haute couture, Harvey is also the brand ambassador for the fashion and beauty retailer, Pretty Little Thing. the U.K.-based company’s fashions became popular after they were noticed by celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Rita Ora, and Nicki Minaj.

2. Harvey Sees Herself as a Fashion Role Model

Harvey is very open and proud of the fact that as a petite woman of color she has broken the traditional high-fashion model mold.BET said that her work in fashion has “brought about a welcome change.”

“So, it’s cool that I don’t have to be a size 00. I can literally just be me and that’s OK. Especially being that I wasn’t made to walk on a runway — and a high fashion runway at that — that’s insane,” she said. Harvey added that her appearances in fashion shows have received positive feedback, explaining that there are “more people that look like me versus being super tall and super skinny.”

Harvey was also very candid about the fact that she’s only one of a few African-American models.“I feel like you don’t see a lot of color in the fashion industry in general. You just don’t. I think I was one of five girls backstage at the show that was African-American.

3. Meek Mill Mentions Harvey in His Song “Going Bad”



Meek Mill mentions Harvey in his 2018 song “Going Bad” from his Championships album. “I got Lori Harvey on my wish list (that’s Lori)/That’s the only thing I want for Christmas (True story, uh), he sings. The song was written by Meek Mill, Westen Weiss, Wheezy, and Drake.

In a December 2018 interview with The Breakfast Club, Mill revealed that he thinks Harvey is beautiful, he’s not romantically interested in her.

When Mill kicked off his tour in February 2019, fans noticed that he had changed the lyrics. “I took Lori Harvey off my wish list/that’s what trigga Trey wanted for Christmas. Meek confirmed the switch on Twitter, saying that he changed up the song out of respect for his close friend Trey Songz, Harvey’s now ex-boyfriend.

4. Harvey Is an Accomplished Equestrian

While she now has a career as a model, Harvey shared with Vogue that she originally had dreams of becoming a professional equestrian.

Harvey’s dream of riding horses professionally tragically ended at the age of 18 when she was thrown from a horse during a 2015 riding competition in Lexington, Kentucky. Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie learned of her accident just before they were set to attend a fundraiser for the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation in Chicago to help mentor the Windy City’s young adults. The couple sent their apologies and instead immediately traveled to Harvey’s bedside.

5. Harvey Has Had Several High-Profile Relationships

While tongues may be wagging over her possible engagement to Diddy Combs, Harvey has been linked to several other well-known artists. Harvey was involved in a high-profile romance with singer Trey Songz . She was reported to have also had a relationship with the rapper Future and Diddy’s son Justin Combs.

Harvey and British Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton were also an item. Harvey and Hamilton were spotted together soon after her break-up with Songz.

Harvey was previously engaged to famed Dutch-Ghanaian soccer star Memphis Depay. Depay plays for the French club Lyon and the Netherlands national team. The two announced their engagement in June 2017 but quietly went their separate ways later that year.