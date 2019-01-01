How Many Children Does Steve Harvey Have?

Steve Harvey has four children, twin daughters, Brandi and Karli, 35, from his marriage to Marcia Harvey, and two sons, Broderick, 27, and Wynton, 20, from his second marriage to Mary Shackelford.

Harvey is also a step-father to his current wife Marjorie’s three kids. She is a mom to Morgan, 31, Jason, 26, and Lori, 21.

Here’s what you need to know:

At first, Steve & Marjorie’s Kids Weren’t Fond of Having a Blended Family

Steve and Marjorie tied the knot back in 2007, when the majority of their kids were teenagers.

Their combined seven children were resistant — at first — and were not fond of the idea of “blending their households,” Harvey said when he discussed it with People Magazine back in May 2016.

“I said, ‘Look, you don’t like it? Deal with it. I don’t need y’all’s permission,'” Harvey told the outlet.

“When you’re dealing with a blended family, everyone is coming from a place of broken. We knew this was right. But I just told them, ‘Everyone is included. Everyone has access to their parents. Whatever you didn’t have before, don’t let that interfere with what you can have now,'” Marjorie added.

The Harvey Kids all Have Careers of Their Own

Brandi Harvey, one of the Harvey twins, works as a fitness instructor. She founded Beyond Her, a women’s wellness website.

Her twin sister, Karli, is a fashion columnist and event host. She and her husband, Benjamin Raymond, welcomed a baby boy in June 2016.

According to Essence, Harvey’s son, Broderick, is “interested in business, enjoys traveling and is a fashion enthusiast.” The youngest Harvey sibling, Wynton is a photographer and a model.

Below is a photo of Steve Harvey and his two sons.

