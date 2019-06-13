Memphis Police Assist in US Marshals’ Shooting

Memphis Police are investigating a shooting involving U.S. Marshals, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Durham in Memphis and involved the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, a U.S. Marshal Service, at about 8 p.m., officials said.
A local reporter, Luke Jones with WREG-TV said police confirmed the shooting on the scene in Frayser and tweeted a photo.
Officials have not said whether anyone was injured.
Memphis Police Department officers at the Old Allen Station were called to assist with traffic control. They were not involved in the shooting, according to WREG.
Jones said the officers “created a human wall” on Overton Crossing. He described the scene as “very unusual.”
Rebecca Butcher with WATN-TV tweeted a brief video of the police presence on the scene.
Joyce Peterson with WMCA-TV tweeted the scene was “deteriorating quickly” and reported a store nearby was being looted. “Officers advised there could be retaliation from the community because of the shooting that occurred,” she wrote.
Jones tweeted “Just saw 2 guys smash a police car with a chair” along with a video. Note the video contains profanity.
A few people in a crowd were throwing things at officers, he tweeted, along with another video.
He reported he heard “something being fired” which sent the crowd running briefly.
More information will be released as it becomes available.