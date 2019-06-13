Memphis Police Assist in US Marshals’ Shooting

Memphis Police are investigating a shooting involving U.S. Marshals, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Durham in Memphis and involved the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, a U.S. Marshal Service, at about 8 p.m., officials said.

MEDIA: TBI Agents are responding to scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 2000 block of Durham in Memphis involving members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, US Marshal Service. PIO @TBIKeli is headed to the scene & will provide additional info when possible pic.twitter.com/ZR3BDtTKje — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 13, 2019

A local reporter, Luke Jones with WREG-TV said police confirmed the shooting on the scene in Frayser and tweeted a photo.

#breaking: TBI has just confirmed this was an officer-involved shooting involving US Marshals. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/vnZgQGrdZo — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) June 13, 2019

Officials have not said whether anyone was injured.

Memphis Police Department officers at the Old Allen Station were called to assist with traffic control. They were not involved in the shooting, according to WREG.

Jones said the officers “created a human wall” on Overton Crossing. He described the scene as “very unusual.”

Very unusual scene on Overton Crossing. Police have created a human wall in the road. Lots of people standing around. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/bjjXiiBxtH — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) June 13, 2019

Rebecca Butcher with WATN-TV tweeted a brief video of the police presence on the scene.

HAPPENING NOW: There is a large police presence near the 2000 block of Durham. @TBInvestigation is headed to the scene to investigate this officer-involved shooting. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/FqD78cvjRT — Rebecca Butcher (@Local24Rebecca) June 13, 2019

Joyce Peterson with WMCA-TV tweeted the scene was “deteriorating quickly” and reported a store nearby was being looted. “Officers advised there could be retaliation from the community because of the shooting that occurred,” she wrote.

UPDATE: This scene in Frayser is deteriorating quickly. Our crews have pulled back from the nhood. Officers advised there could be retaliation from the community because of the shooting that occurred. Nearby store being looted. @TBInvestigation enroute. #memphis #wmc5 https://t.co/iQZzLy0Bsw — Joyce Peterson (@MemphoNewsLady) June 13, 2019

Jones tweeted “Just saw 2 guys smash a police car with a chair” along with a video. Note the video contains profanity.

Just saw 2 guys smash a police car with a chair. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/Am5dcL2V5i — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) June 13, 2019

A few people in a crowd were throwing things at officers, he tweeted, along with another video.

A few in the crowd now throwing things (not sure what) at officers who have again formed a wall. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/xhwVXqotys — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) June 13, 2019

He reported he heard “something being fired” which sent the crowd running briefly.

You could hear something being fired (not sure what). Sent crowd running briefly. Sounds like maybe police are trying to disperse crowd. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/tP3EkKIrN7 — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) June 13, 2019

More information will be released as it becomes available.