Brandon Webber: Man Shot in US Marshal Shooting

Brandon D. Webber was the man shot by U.S. Marshals Wednesday night in Frayser, officials said.

He was shot when marshals were serving a warrant and he allegedly “pulled a rifle,” according to local news reports.

The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Durham in Memphis and involved the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, a U.S. Marshal Service, at about 7 p.m. local time, officials said.

Officials have not said that Webber is dead. However, many memorials appeared on his Facebook page Wednesday night.

Brianna Barron said she would make sure her son remembers “his daddy forever.”

Giovanna Smith wrote “You Can’t Leave Us Like This It’s Not Gone Be Right Brother Get Up Brandon You Got Kids Yo Babies Need You Brother Get Uppppp Pleaseee B I Love You Forever.”

Brooke Patterson wrote “y’all took my lil cousin mane.”

“The love I had for Brandon still remain the same,” Kay Brown wrote. “LongLiveB.”