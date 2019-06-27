Trump Labels First Democratic Debate ‘Boring’ in Live Tweet

President Donald Trump live tweeted the first Democratic debate, and his first comment was rather succinct. He declared the two-hour debate “BORING!”

With the debate partly under way, Trump took to Twitter, typing in caps.

BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

In his continuing efforts to define the debate, Trump couldn’t resist weighing in again when an audio snafu briefly sent the debate to an unplanned commercial break.

“@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!” wrote Trump.

The debate, meanwhile, was focusing on topics like climate change and gun control. “We are the last who are going to do something about it. This is a climate crisis. An emergency,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee about the former.

The audio problems didn’t last long. “We believe we have the technical difficulties fixed… we will march forward here,” said moderator Chuck Todd after the unplanned commercial break. “Never say that,” joked co-moderator Rachel Maddow, but the issues did seem fixed.

That didn’t stop people from joking about the audio issues on Twitter.

The president then revealed he had been in Alaska with the troops. “Just stopped in Alaska and said hello to our GREAT troops!” he wrote.

Just stopped in Alaska and said hello to our GREAT troops! pic.twitter.com/oLYn1mpaVm — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

Then, he tweeted this:

As for the debate, the first half focused on the economy, people who can’t afford their student loans, people struggling without healthcare, abortion rights, and the like. The candidates generally agreed on most topics, and three of them spoke in Spanish. Some of the most passionate discussions came in Democratic opposition to the family separations at the border and the president’s immigration policies. Climate change was also a major focus.

“If I’m elected president, everyone will count,” said Julian Castro, former mayor of San Antonio and HUD secretary.

Although some people criticized the president for his comments, other people agreed with his assessment that the debate was boring.

*yawn* This debate is really boring! #DemocraticDebate — adam (@socalflya) June 27, 2019

the democratic debate is getting boring — haz (@tearsksj) June 27, 2019

this debate is kinda boring — yasmine🌻 (@bradyshijabi) June 27, 2019

The Democratic debate was a hot mess. Boring! @realDonaldTrump @CBSNews — Christopher King (@Christo49029663) June 27, 2019

Not everyone agreed:

it is great to see Trump supporters watching this. They all cry how boring and insignificant these Democratic debates are but they're the ones commenting the most! Did someone say "scared" in 2020 #DemocraticDebate

Open your ears and learn from all points of view! — Dr.W (@cashnliv) June 27, 2019

You can weigh in on who you think won the first Democratic debate here.

The first debate, on Wednesday, featured the following candidates: Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, Bill de Blasio, and Tim Ryan.

On Thursday night, the following candidates are debating: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bennet, John Delaney, John Hickenlooper, Eric Swalwell, Marianne Williamson, and Andrew Yang.