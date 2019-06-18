Trump’s Orlando Rally Tonight: Time, Location, & Live Stream

President Donald Trump is hosting another rally tonight, this time in Orlando, Florida. He is expected to “officially” launch his 2020 campaign tonight, although he’s technically been campaigning since he was elected in 2016. Here are all the details about his rally tonight, including what time it’s happening, where, and how to watch it online.

Trump Rally Time: Trump’s rally is tonight, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The rally will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.)

Trump Rally Location: The rally is in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center on 400 W. Church Street. People who are attending in person can get a free ticket here. Here’s the rally’s location:

The Amway Center’s capacity is nearly 20,000 depending on the setup. According to AmwayCenter.com, the seating capacity for a center stage concert is 19,700. For an end stage concert it’s 16,000. For an NBA event it’s 18,500. For NCAA basketball the capacity is 20,000. And for hockey/arena football, the capacity is 17,200.

Trump Rally Schedule: If you’re interested in knowing when his next rallies will be taking place, he posts his schedule here. Tonight’s rally is currently the only rally on the schedule, as of the time of publication.

Trump Rally Live Stream: If you’re wanting to watch the rally live, you can watch it in the video below.

Trump is expected to be officially kicking off his campaign for 2020 tonight. According to Florida Today, eight Trump supporters were already camping out for his rally nearly 40 hours before it was scheduled to begin.

40 HOUR WAIT FOR TRUMP | President Trump supporters began lining up outside the Amway Center more than 40 hours ahead of his 2020 re-election rally. A man from Panama City was the first in line at 2:30 a.m. https://t.co/p2Nti6iVIo pic.twitter.com/RACWAVhnhb — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) June 17, 2019

The first one showed up around 2:30 a.m. on Monday for a rally beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Orlando Sentinel noted that by a little later on Monday morning, 24 people were already in line, and the line had grown to 50 by 3 p.m. Then by Monday night, there were 250 people in line a full 24 hours ahead of the rally. Some people even waited in shifts or set up tents.